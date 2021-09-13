The PTI at the top of the count of the votes of the Cantonment Council





LAHORE / PESHAWAR / SIALKOT / SARGODHA / MULTAN – Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is leading the race for the Cantonment Council elections, followed by the MPL-N and independent candidates.

According to the unofficial results, the PTI was likely to win 67 seats, followed by the PML-N which won 52 seats and independent candidates who won 49 seats. Among the opposition parties, the PPP won 14 and the Jamaat-e-Islami took seven seats.

The PTI wins 2 seats, the PML-N 3 in Sialkot

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won 2 seats while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won 3 out of 5 seats in the Cantonment Council elections.

PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Sheikh Mohsin Atiq won 1,863 votes, while Pakistan Muslim League candidate Nawaz (PML-N) Zahid Nadeem Shamsi came in second in scoring, according to unofficial results. 1055 votes in constituency n ° 1 of the cantonment council elections. . Pakistani candidate Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sheikh Mohsin Atiq won the Cantonment Council elections in Constituency No.1 by a margin of 808 votes.

In Ward # 2, PakistanTehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Saeed Ahmed got 1,946 votes, while Pakistan Muslim League candidate Nawaz (PML-N) Imran Saeed Malik came in second with 1,180 voice. Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Saeed Ahmed won the Cantonment Council elections in Constituency No.2 by a margin of 766 votes.

In constituency No.3, Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Sheikh Umer Arshad won 732 votes, while Pakistani candidate Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came in second with 631 voice.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Sheikh Umer Arshad won the Cantonment Council elections in Constituency No.3 by a margin of 101 votes.

In constituency 4, Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Umer Jamil won 798 votes, while Pakistani candidate Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hammad Ullah came in second with 575 voice. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Umer Jamil won the Cantonment Council elections in Constituency No.4 by a margin of 223 votes.

In constituency No.5, Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Atif Munir won 1,330 votes, while Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Adnan Akbar came in. second with 783 votes. Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Atif Munir won the cantonment council elections in Constituency No.5 by a margin of 547 votes.

PPP wins 2 seats in Peshawar

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, the Pakistan People’s Party won two seats, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf and the Awami National Party each took one seat, while the independent candidate also won one seat in five constituencies. Peshawar Cantonment Council elections.

Independent candidate Noman Farooq Shami won with 705 votes in Ward 1 while independent candidate Shehzad Farooq came second with 528 votes.

According to unofficial results from Ward 2

Naeem Bakhsh of PPP won with 593 votes while PTI candidate Alla u Din took second place with 515 votes.

ANP’s Faizan Khan Nazim won in Ward 3 with 1128 votes while Muhammad Waris of PTI won 454 votes.

Likewise, PPP won constituency number 4, with Yadullah Khan Bangash getting 900 votes while PTI candidate Muhammad Ilyas came in second with 295 votes.

PTI candidate Muhammad Asid Sethi won with 330 votes while PPP candidate Shabih Hussain came in second with 177 votes.

The PTI wins 1 seat, the independents 4 in Okara

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won one seat while independent candidates won four out of five seats in the Cantonment Board Okara (CBO) elections.

According to unofficial results, Shehzad of PTI from Ward No 1, Umair Khadim, independent candidate from Ward No 2, Nadeem Anwar Bhatti, independent candidate from Ward No 3, Raja Mubashir Hussain Janjua, independent candidate from Ward No 4 and Pir Syed Iqbal Hussain Shah, independent candidate from Ward No.5, won the Okara Cantonment Council elections, while no PML-N or PPP candidate won a seat.

Nine independent candidates emerge victorious from Multan

Nine independent candidates and one candidate from the Pakistan-N Muslim League won the Cantonment Board Multan (CBM) elections on Sunday.

According to the unofficial results announced by the returning officers, independent candidate Rana Muhammad Ashraf won the No.1 constituency with 719 votes and Javed Anjum (independent) got 608 votes and comes second. Independent candidate Ghulam Jilani Sheikh beat his rival candidate with 158 votes while PTI candidate Khalil Ahmed won 131 votes in constituency 2. PML-N candidate Akhtar Rasool Fareedi won Warning # 3 with 321 votes while Muhammad Khalid Asad (independent) was second with 249 votes.

According to the results of the No-4 district, Shiekh Abdul Waheed (independent) obtained 929 votes while the PTI candidate, Saeed Ahmed Moni, was second with 316 votes. Malik Bilal (independent) obtained 1229 votes and was declared the winner of constituency No.5 while Humayun Akbar was a finalist with 1115 votes. Independent candidate Sana Akbar won constituency No-6 with 542 votes where Arif Raza (independent) was second with 254 votes.

Likewise, Shamshad Ali (independent) was declared the winner of constituency No. 7 with 397 votes and Nasir Ali remained second with 291 votes. Independent candidate Muhammad Yaqoob Nasir won constituency No-8 with 64 votes against PML (N) candidate Amjad Mujeed Sheikh who got 60 votes. Ward-9’s election was also won by independent candidate Muhammad Sadiq Zaeem with 121 votes against rival candidate Tahira Naseem (PML) who won 46 votes.

Independent candidate Khursheed Ahmed Khan won constituency No.10 with 163 votes while his rival candidate Sarfraz Ramzan (Jamat-e-Islami) received 53 votes.

The ballot remained peaceful.

According to returning officer (RO) Saleem Akhtar Khan, the total number of registered voters was 17,825 in the ten districts of the cantonment council where 16 polling stations were installed. However, strict security arrangements were also made by the police and municipal police officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth was monitoring the security arrangements.

The PTI wins 3 seats, the independents 5, the PML-N 2 in Sargodha

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won 3 seats, independent candidates won 5 seats while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won 2 out of 10 seats in the Cantonment Council elections.

Pakistani candidate Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Awais Zahoor won 819 votes, while independent candidate Cheikh Farooq Wohra came in second, securing 813 votes in constituency 1 election, according to unofficial results. of the cantonment council. Pakistani candidate Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Awais Zahoor won the Cantonment Council elections in Constituency No.1 by a margin of 7 votes.

In Ward 2, independent candidate Muhammad Shahzad Anwar won 989 votes, while Pakistani Muslim League candidate Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Raheel Saddique came in second with 927 votes.

In Ward # 3, Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Bilal Khalid Warriach won 763 votes, while Pakistani candidate Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Arshad Warriach came in second with 551 votes. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Sheikh Umer Arshad won the Cantonment Council elections in Constituency No.3 by a margin of 212 votes.

In Ward 4, independent candidate Nasir Mehmood won 2,570 votes, while another independent candidate came in second with 303 votes.

In constituency No.5, independent candidate Umar Farooq won 866 votes, while independent candidate Muhammad Ali Rauf came in second with 687 votes.

In Ward No.6, independent candidate Tauqeer Ashraf Gujjar won 1,453 votes, while Pakistani Muslim League candidate Nawaz (PML-N) Sajid Iqbal came in second with 1,060 votes.

In constituency No.7, Pakistani Muslim League candidate Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Zafar Khan won 696 votes, while independent candidate Rai Shahnawaz Kharal came in second with 585 votes.

In constituency 8, independent candidate Khan Mehmood Ahmed Virk won 2,115 votes, while independent candidate Nadeem Akhter came second with 1,557 votes.

In constituency 9, Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Muhammad Asif Kahloon won 2,193 votes, while independent candidate Shahzad Naeem Bajwa came in second with 2,048 votes.

In Ward No.10, Pakistani candidate Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Muhammad Arshad Tariq obtained 2,164 votes, while Pakistani Muslim League candidate Nawaz (PML-N) Gul Sher came in second with 1,737 votes Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI candidate Arshad Tariq won the Cantonment Council elections in Constituency 1 by a margin of 427 votes.

