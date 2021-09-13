Jokowi makes sure vaccinations reach everyone





Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) continues to ensure that the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination is carried out uniformly in all districts and cities. One of the vaccination techniques practiced is door-to-door or door-to-door door to door. “This morning, I came door to door on vaccinations, door to door, which is done by picking up the balloon and visiting people, ”Jokowi said during the immunization review in Ngledok hamlet, Segaran village, Delanggu, Klaten, Central Java, which was broadcast on the YouTube channel from the Presidential Secretariat, Monday September 13, 2021. Jokowi said his presence was to ensure that the vaccination went smoothly. “The agents go from house to house, I think that is also a form of service to the community,” he said. What do you think of this article ? Happy





The Head of State hopes that the existence of door-to-door operations will make it easier for the population to obtain vaccines. This will reduce the potential for the spread of COVID-19. Read: Jokowi reviews Covid-19 vaccination in Klaten and Sukoharjo Previously, Jokowi had stressed that accelerating vaccination was necessary to prevent transmission of the Covid-19 B.1.617.2 or Delta variant. This variant dominates the transmission of COVID-19 in Indonesia. “I hope that with the speed of the vaccine that we have done, the spread of COVID-19, the spread of the Delta variant, we can reduce, we can stop it,” Jokowi said, quoted on the website. from the Cabinet Secretariat, Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Jokowi hopes that accelerating vaccination in a number of regions can reduce the rate of the spread of COVID-19. He called on the public to remain disciplined in applying health protocols even if they had been vaccinated. Vaccines for Indonesia In an effort to support immunization in the country, Media Group and Slank have launched a social campaign called “Vaccine for Indonesia”. This campaign is an effort to jointly emerge from the pandemic and foster optimism towards a new normal by continuing to maintain physical and mental health. Vaccines in this title do not only mean “medicine” or “anti-virus” but also an effort to strengthen our mindset and spirit in the midst of the hardships of the pandemic. “Slank and Media Group have started a movement under the theme ‘Vaccine for Indonesia’. We hope that through music and dialogue, this event can encourage the impact of the pandemic on our lives, so that we can keep morale. We entertain to be happy, so that our immunity also increases. Don’t be afraid to get vaccinated. It’s a solution to escape the pandemic “, explained Slank’s drummer, Bimo Setiawan Almachzumi alias Bimbim. The show “Vaccine for Indonesia” airs on Metro TV every Friday at 8:05 pm WIB. In this show, Slank not only presents music but also shows travel to a number of places and interacts with people from various social backgrounds. (AZF)

