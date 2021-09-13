Trump skipped 9/11 ceremonies because he is ‘not a decent human being’, says niece





Former President Donald Trump skipped the ceremonies marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11 because he is not a decent human being and has no notion of dignity or tragedy, his niece Mary Trump said on Sunday.

It’s very much in line with what Donald always does, she told CNN Jim Acosta. He doesn’t understand dignity. He does not understand the tragedy. He does not understand anything that does not concern him directly.

President Joe Biden and former Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and their wives all marked the anniversary with solemn ceremonies on Saturday.

Instead, Trump visited a Manhattan police and fire department, and set a tone similar to his campaign rallies. He took the opportunity to denounce Biden and falsely insisted, once again, that he had won the presidential election.

The big event of the day was to comment on a heavyweight pay-per-view fight between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort in Florida.

Mary Trump noted that her uncle spent a day marking a huge tragedy by commenting on a boxing match to line her pockets.

She also criticized the lack of perspective the former president received from Republican leaders.

He will always push the boundaries for as long as he allows, the author and psychologist told Acosta. And that’s the problem here: He’s always allowed to. He always has the right to get away with it. So you and I might think that’s weird behavior because it’s for any decent human being. But … hes not a decent human being. And, two: Where is the pushback? No one on his side of the aisle raised his voice against that appearance.

GOP campaign consultant Susan Del Percio also slammed Donald Trump on Sunday for trying to make 9/11 all about him. She claimed her visit to the police and fire department was arranged at the last minute because Trump looked so bad for dodging the 9/11 ceremonies.

All he was talking about was himself, not the sacrifice of the people who served with these men and women we lost 20 years ago, she said in an interview with MSNBC. Is it surprising? No. Is this shocking? No. Is it sad and pathetic that this man, that’s all that interests him, is himself on such a solemn day? Yes.

In his entire mandate, Donald Trump has never tried to serve this country. He always wanted something from the country, added Del Percio.

Watch the interview with Mary Trumps on CNN in the music video above, and Susan Del Perico on MSNBC below:

