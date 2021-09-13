Bhupendra Patel’s civic passages won praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modis | Ahmedabad News







AHMEDABAD: He is affectionately called Dada by his peers and the people of Ghatlodia and Memnagar. In the seven years between 2010 and 2017, five years as chairman of the standing committee of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and two years as chairman of AUDA, Bhupendra Patel became known for his ability to ease dead ends between the bureaucracy and the elected wing of civic bodies.In 2010, shortly after being elected councilor of Thaltej, he was elevated to the post of chairman of the CMA standing committee. At the time, Ahmedabad was projected as the model for the progression of Gujarats by CM Narendra Modi of the time. This was based on the implementation of Jnnurm projects worth Rs 2,700 crore, the BRTS project of Rs 1,100 crore, the two phases of the Sabarmati waterfront of Rs 1,200 crore and social housing for the weakest sections and finally, the entry of Ahmedabad into the Unesco Tentative List of World Heritage Cities in 2011. "I remember him as an excellent negotiator between the executive and elected sections of the CMA. He brought to the table a hands-on approach to dealing with people, budgets and policymaking. It was a privilege to work with him, "said the former municipal commissioner. and IP Gautam, member of Lokpal. This led the BJP to continue with him as CMA President for four consecutive terms, the first in CMA history. His negotiating courage was put to the test during development works in the newly acquired areas of the New West Zone of Prahladnagar, Bodakdev, Thaltej, Gota, Ghatlodia, Sarkhej, Sola and Jodhpur were undertaken in particular during the laying of new roads and drainage pipes.

In 2012, Patel won the then-CM Narendra Modis award when he suggested three consecutive reductions in impact fees to popularize the buildings regularization program. “He has also been the force behind the listing of several companies under a PPP program for the concretization of private company roads and the repair of street lights,” said Jatin Patel, AMC city councilor and chairman. of the water supply committee.

Between 2015 and 2017, as president of AUDA, Bhupendra Patel played a key role in promoting several infrastructure projects including overflights, roads in Sanand and Bopal as well as infrastructure projects that have assisted the BJP in the 2017 elections.

