Favoring economics over politics – Journal





GOODwill in the corporate sector appears to be waning as the government juggles to capitalize on its geopolitical advantage in Afghanistan and maintain growth momentum amid a growing current account deficit putting pressure on the currency, stubborn inflationary pressures and growing public discontent with limited jobs and static wages.

In the midst of the Covid-19 crisis last year, the PTI government handed out a generous multi-trillion rupee stimulus package to support businesses and facilitate their recovery. The corporate sector responded with joy and led the economy to a rapid recovery. The country posted 3.9% growth in 2020-21 after contracting 0.5% in 2019-2020.

The government’s current management of affairs, especially after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, has disrupted the private sector. Big business executives are particularly uncomfortable with growing criticism of Pakistan and the threat of a likely backlash from West and East to align too closely with a neighboring ultra-conservative regime .

We are grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for pro-business initiatives in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, but growing hostility to Pakistan in key export markets may cripple the industry and reverse gains the last few months. In the event that the Taliban government does not satisfy China with its concerns, our problems could multiply.

No, we businessmen are not in a position to dictate the diplomatic agenda, but the government needs to be aware of the cost of disruptions in export markets before taking a stand, a senior official told Dawn. in private.

While the private sector as a whole seems to be feeling a bit nervous, others are seeing the glass still half full

Dark clouds are gathering again over the economic horizon. Nervousness in executive corridors can be measured by market behavior, said another mogul, alluding to current trends in Pakistan’s capital and currency markets.

The recently released PTI government’s trade agenda based on the Economic Advisory Committee (EAC) recommendations titled Book 1 has failed to appease the nervous private sector.

Please educate me if I am too naive. How is this book different from previous documents? What is he doing to solve the problem at hand by prioritizing politics over economics? asked a frustrated textile mogul in Punjab, worried about the delay in Christmas orders from his partners in Europe and the United States.

They can sing and dance as they please to a friendlier regime in problem-plagued Afghanistan, but if the United States and Europe decide to play their hostility through the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF ), Financial Action Task Force, etc. the party can end abruptly, he warned.

Arif Habib, founder of the Arif Habib group and member of the EAC, did not see fit to exaggerate the concerns of companies when he said that the two most important figures on the balance sheet, results and results, are synonyms of success. The top line refers to the gross income of the business and the bottom line is the net income.

Pre-Covid gloom in the industry has given way to euphoria as businesses have surprised themselves at the turnaround. I am not anxious to watch the economy closely. Yes, the current account deficit and inflation pose a challenge. The unemployment problem has not abated, but in information technology, construction-related industries, agriculture and textiles, the demand for labor has increased dramatically, leading to higher wages. wages. Certain sectors such as hotels, airlines, etc. haven’t bounced back yet.

I headed the EAC construction committee. About 80% of our suggestions were included in the last budget. Yes, the challenges are enormous, but the government is open to ideas and receptive. I have no doubts that we will get through this difficult time, he said on the phone.

Ehsan Malik, CEO of Pakistan Business Council (PBC), said they had committed with government on reviving industry, long term policies for export growth, import substitution, reforms of tax policy to promote the scale and reduction of bureaucratic regulations.

We are pleased to see that many of our recommendations are reflected in Book 1. We were, however, surprised to see the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) suggestion on legislative reforms missing. NAB activism crippled decision making. Another missing element concerns the development of an inter-party consensus on the economy.

Okay, the program is an important first step, but the real challenge is to implement it effectively. The fragmentation between the provinces and the center and the silo work of the different ministries will have to be addressed. It is also important to resist instinctive income-seeking and short-term measures that hamper long-term growth.

Dr Rashid Amjad, an economist who sits at the EAC, defended Book 1, saying that the EAC was not just a think tank, but a body that suggested macro and sector policies developed with the active participation and stakeholder ownership. .

Referring to the criticism that this is another routine exercise and some inconsistencies (compromise), he said: This EAC report serves a purpose. He proposed concrete measures to boost exports and reform the energy sector. It also draws attention to sectors such as internal trade, minerals and the informal economy.

The real test, however, is yet to come. How is he helping the government adjust to a rapidly changing economic situation with rising commodity prices and worsening current account deficit? How to sustain the growth dynamic? And how do you get the IMF back on board without alienating ordinary people who do not want a further increase in the prices of energy and other utilities?

He advised the government to convene an EAC meeting to help build its case with concrete plans to convince the IMF to restart its program.

Posted in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, September 13, 2021

