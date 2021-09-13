Hot Topics: China’s crackdown on the entertainment industry targeting overpaid actors, sissy idols, fan culture and more – YP

Hot Topics takes an issue that is discussed in the news and allows you to compare and analyze different news articles and views on the topic. Our questions encourage you to dig deeper and can be used on your own or with a friend.

Context: new guidelines for entertainment

President Xi Jinping ordered a cleanup of the entertainment industry earlier this month. China’s broadcast regulator is set to limit artist salaries, curb fandom culture and ban movie stars with incorrect policies.

The crackdown began in June when China’s Cyberspace Administration posted a statement on its official website. He said fans have been fighting and spreading rumors online which has disrupted the pure and healthy online ecosystem.

He went on to explain that fan culture has taken a toll on the mental and physical health of young people.

On September 2, television companies and internet platforms were ordered to strictly control the selection of actors and guests of the programs, ensuring that they have a correct political stance, good conduct, artistic level high and strong social credit, according to a statement from the National. Radio and Television Administration (NRTA).

What is the rationale behind China’s crackdown on toxic fandom culture?

The NRTA has also released the following eight-point plan, which calls for further regulation of artistic and entertainment performances and related personnel:





Radio, television and internet platforms should not employ performers and guests who take incorrect political positions, violate laws and regulations, or speak or behave against public order and morals.





They shouldn’t have any idol selection shows or shows featuring the kids of celebrities. The broadcasts should strictly control the vote. They cannot encourage fans to purchase or purchase a membership to vote for their idols.





Promote traditional culture and create a standard of correct beauty. Stay away from gossip, sissy idols, vast amounts of wealth, and vulgar internet celebrities.





Refuse to pay high salaries to artists. Create rules on how shows pay guests; encourage celebrities to participate in charity shows; and punish clandestine contracts and people who try to avoid paying taxes.





Create rules for those who work in show business. Offer professional and moral training. TV hosts must be licensed and their social media activity will be monitored.





Encourage professional commentary in the entertainment industry. Insist on correct political orientation and values; avoid spreading harsh rumors and comments; and promote a caring and positive culture instead.





Entertainment associations should criticize bad examples, provide more training, and create ways to make sure people in the industry play by the rules.





Regulators need to be more responsible in listening to people and responding to their concerns. They should fill the public space with positive performances.





Based on the context, explain in your own words why China has called for a cleanup of its entertainment industry.







We should have higher expectations of how idols behave than how ordinary people do. Do you agree with this observation? To explain.





News: China bans men it considers not masculine enough from television

China’s top media regulator has announced a boycott of what it calls sissy idols, among other directives, during an ongoing cleanup of the entertainment industry.

Broadcasters must resolutely end sissy men and other anomalous aesthetics, the National Radio and Television Administration said earlier this month. He used an insulting slang term for effeminate men niang pao, literally translated as pistols for girls.

This reflects the concern that Chinese pop stars influenced by the sleek and fashionable looks of some South Korean and Japanese singers and actors do not encourage young Chinese men to be masculine enough.

The new guidelines come as authorities are increasingly critical of the trend some are calling sissy men. It includes pop idols who wear makeup or do not conform to macho male stereotypes prevalent in traditional Chinese culture. Some in China also see the popularity of these idols often referred to as little fresh meat as a threat to traditional social values.

Authorities fear Chinese pop stars are not encouraging young men to be masculine enough. Photo: Getty Images

Under the overly entertaining boycott section of the eight-point plan, the notice states that more emphasis should be placed on traditional Chinese culture, the culture of revolution, and socialist culture. He also says that a correct standard of beauty, including the boycott of sissy idols and vulgar internet celebrities, will be set.

While the document was praised by some producers and streamers, others found some of the plans to be problematic.

A person’s gender expression has no relation to their talent, character and whether or not they are patriotic or contributing to society, said Ah Qiang, an employee of a Guangzhou-based NGO who works with sexual minority groups for many years.

This is discrimination against people with a neutral or more feminine gender expression. It is a conflict between a standard of beauty in reverse and [individualism] in modern society.



Using your own knowledge, explain what the Chinese authorities might mean by the macho male stereotypes prevalent in traditional Chinese culture.







How much do you agree with Ah Qiang’s comments in the last two paragraphs? Explain your answer using context, news and your own knowledge.





Cartoon

Issue: Targeting online fan culture

The latest moves from Chinese media regulators indicate the government is stepping up surveillance, zoning out what state media has deemed inappropriate to worship idols.

Online celebrity fan clubs have become a widespread phenomenon in China. According to a report released by iResearch Consulting Group in 2020, the market value linked to the fan economy in China was estimated at over 4 trillion yuan (HK $ 4.81 trillion) in 2019, and is expected to exceed 6 trillion yuan in 2023.

To further eliminate what it called a toxic fan culture, China’s Cyberspace Administration announced a 10-point regulation late last month.

The Chinese government is curbing what it sees as toxic fan culture. Photo: CGTN

Under the new regulations, all celebrity ranking lists will be removed. Ratings of music, movies and other celebrity works may be kept if they do not directly name the stars.

Celebrity agencies will face more stringent regulations when it comes to content posting, business promotion, and fan management. Agencies have been ordered to take a larger role in monitoring fan groups to manage accounts that trigger fan fights.

Adolescents are prohibited from joining fan clubs. They are also prohibited from voting for idols online and spending money on idol promotional activities, including purchasing products for which an idol is the spokesperson. Authorities said the move was aimed at preventing fan culture from disrupting their studies and daily lives.

On August 6, Weibo announced the deletion of the Star Power Ranking List, a virtual platform where fans dedicate money and time to show their love and support for the stars. He said the list was removed to ensure the orderly development of the community and to channel the rational pursuit of stars by fans.

Likewise, Douyin, TikToks’ sister app in China, and Kuaishou, a short video sharing app backed by Tencent, have removed celebrity ratings from their platforms.

In late August, Gong Yu, director of the China Television Association and founder and CEO of streaming giant iQiyi, also announced that he had canceled his idol talent show and all online voting functionality for the next few years.



Question prompts:





List TWO concerns the Chinese authorities have with fandom culture, and the deeper issues they could potentially lead to. Then expand on those concerns using the glossary and your own knowledge.







Jing Vivian Zhan, associate professor of politics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, weighed in on China’s new policy, saying: Many fan community organizers are not really fans, but economic actors who seek business opportunities by supporting or cultivating idols and [profit from it].

How effective do you think the new regulations will be in solving this problem?





Glossary

China Cyberspace Administration: China Internet regulator and censor. He also participates in the development and implementation of policies related to online censorship and cybersecurity in the country.

Fandom: A very organized group of fans, who are willing to devote time and money to increase the popularity of their idols. Within fandoms, administrators organize fan groups on different media platforms, such as Tencent and Weibo. These managers assign different tasks to fans every day to increase celebrity ratings or exposure. Tasks can include sharing, likes, and comments on social media posts. Some extremely dedicated fans are even known to spam social media, spread fake news to deflect public opinion, and use bots to increase traffic data related to their idols.

Idol Selection Show: A form of survival reality TV shows. Aspiring Idol Apprentices take part in a series of challenges to compete for a chance to make their debut. Each week, viewers vote for their favorite candidate. Those who do not receive enough votes are eliminated. At the end of the competition, the trainees who come out on top usually form a group of idols.

National Radio and Television Administration: An agency under the State Council of the People’s Republic of China. She is in charge of state-owned companies such as China Central Television, China National Radio, China Radio International, as well as other film and television studios.

