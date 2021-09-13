Jokowi Forms NPP Deputy Minister Post





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) created the post of Deputy Minister of National Development Planning (RPP) who will also serve as deputy head of the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas). The position will be formed as of August 31, 2021, but there has been no appointment of a personality to fill this position. The creation of this post is set out in Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 81 of 2021 concerning the National Development Planning Agency. Under the regulations, Bappenas will be headed by a leader who is the Minister of VAT as is currently in force. However, at present, there is no post of Deputy Minister of National Development Planning or Deputy Chief of Bappenas. “In the conduct of Bappenas, the chief may be assisted by the deputy chief. The deputy chief is held by the deputy minister of national development planning ”, said article 7 of Perpres 81/2021 quoted CNNIndonesia.com, Monday (9/13). The details of the duties of the Deputy Chief will be determined by the Chief. While other complementary positions already exist in the structure of the Ministry of National Development Planning, such as the general secretariat, the deputy for economic affairs, the deputy for regional development, the deputy for maritime affairs and resources natural, at the main inspection. Along with this new regulation, all posts in Bappenas are currently performing their duties and functions until new posts are created and new officials are appointed on the basis of this presidential regulation. [Gambas:Video CNN] (are / age)





