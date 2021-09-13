The Pro-Trump rally that expects 10,000 participants sees only a few hundred





Organizers of a Kentucky rally in support of former President Donald Trump featuring several prominent allies and conspiracy theorists expected some 10,000 people to show up this weekend. Instead, less than 300 were in attendance when local journalists attempted to cover the proceedings.

The “We the People Reunion” was held Friday and Saturday at the Muhlenberg County Convention and Agriculture Center exhibition grounds in Powderly, Ky. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, retired General Michael Flynn, attorney Lin Wood and others were among the guest speakers, according to the event page and online ticket office.

Local channel WFIE 14 News sent a crew to shoot a video at the event on Friday, but was later invited to leave, according to a report aired by the NBC News affiliate. The news channel reported that the promoters were expecting a crowd of around 10,000, but fewer than 300 were in attendance from what their reporters saw. Event organizers reportedly refused to speak to the WFIE about the rally.

The description of the event explained:

“Biggest Patriot Gathering of the Year – A true reunion of us the people, combining the biggest names in the Conservative Patriot movement including General Flynn, Lin Wood, Candace Owens, Mike Lindell and many more with Christian Top Notch & Country Music Entertainment! Simply put: this will be The Event of the Year for American Patriots! “

A right-wing We the People Reunion event featuring My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell and other allies of former President Donald Trump drew just a few hundred attendees in Kentucky this weekend, after promoters were expecting 10,000. In this photo, Lindell listens to Trump address his supporters during a “Save America” ​​August 21 in Cullman, Alabama. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

While many recent pro-Trump events featuring Lindell, Flynn and other conservative figures have been free, Forward Kentucky reported that tickets for the We the People reunion start at $ 125. General admission “plus” tickets were sold for $ 250 and VIP tickets for $ 500.

Newsweek reached out to organizers through their event ticketing page and the convention center for comment, but did not immediately receive responses.

Lindell, Flynn and many other Tory speakers have traveled the United States and participated in various pro-Trump events largely to promote baseless claims that the 2020 election was “rigged” or “stolen” in favor of the United States. President Joe Biden. Trump also continues to make similar baseless claims.

In an interview with The Gateway Pundit on Friday, Trump again claimed that Biden had “cheated” to win the 2020 election. He suggested that Biden would be removed from office before his term ended, a claim even some of his allies have already explained is not legally possible.

“When you steal her diamonds from Tiffany and get caught, you’re supposed to give them back. People get upset. You’re going to let someone who cheated stay three more years? I can’t imagine it,” Trump said. noted.

Trump and his allies have provided no evidence to support their extraordinary claims of widespread electoral fraud. Dozens of election lawsuits brought by the former president and his supporters have failed in state and federal courts. Even judges appointed by Trump and other Republicans have dismissed the challenges.

Former Attorney General William Barr, who was widely regarded as one of Trump’s most loyal cabinet members, said in December that there was “no evidence” to support claims of widespread electoral fraud. Meanwhile, several audits and counts in key battlefield states, including areas where the election was overseen by pro-Trump Republicans, reaffirmed Biden’s victory in November.

Meanwhile, a majority of Republican voters seem to believe the baseless claims about the election. A CNN poll released on Sunday showed that 59% of GOP voters said it was “somewhat” or “very” important to believe that Trump won the 2020 election in order to identify himself as a member of the Republican Party. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

