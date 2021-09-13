India’s plan to renovate Mahatma Gandhi’s house meets strong criticism

NEW DELHI – A reaction from activists and historians has greeted the Indian government’s plan to renovate Mahatma Gandhi’s ashram in Ahmedabad, in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat.

Also known as the Sabarmati Ashram, the 55-acre site on the banks of the Sabarmati River, is one of India’s most revered pilgrimage sites. Launched by Gandhi in 1917, it served as the home of his wife and that of Kasturba between 1917 and 1930. Considered to be the nucleus of the movement for the independence of India, it is from the property that Gandhi has led his famous 384 km Dandi March against British rule in 1930, before the Father of the Nation was shot dead in 1948.

Millions of people flock to the site to pay homage to the Mahatma. Designated a national monument, the ashram, or spiritual hermitage, comprises a phalanx of buildings, including a museum, a temple, the hut where Gandhi stayed, the land where he prayed, a place for his spinning wheel and a guest house. where international guests have been set up.

The Gandhi Ashram memorial and compound development project was initially announced by the central government in 2019, but remained largely wrapped up until last March, when the state government of Gujarat put in places a body to supervise it. Last month, with many details finally unveiled, more than 100 activists and thinkers wrote an open letter opposing the plan.

The project involves the redevelopment of 63 heritage structures in and around the heart of the ashram. They would be integrated into a composite area and remodeled to showcase the activities of the original ashram and Gandhi’s way of life.

Mahatma Gandhi working on his spinning wheel at the Sabarmati ashram in 1925 © Getty Images

In addition, a new museum would be created as well as an amphitheater, a VIP lounge, shops selling khaddar cotton goods and souvenirs. A food court and a parking lot for 200 cars are also planned. An iconic statue of Mahatma Gandhi would be moved from another part of the city to form the centerpiece of the ashram.

The project is to be implemented under the direct supervision of the Chief Minister of Modi State and Gujarat. It is to be funded by the Ministry of Culture and completed in 2024, the year India is due to hold its next general election.

However, critics allege that the redesign would desecrate the ashram while compromising its simplicity and sacredness. In the open letter, activists and thinkers said the proposed project can be seen at best as a “Gandhi theme park” and at worst as the “second assassination” of the Mahatma. They also expressed concern at the “frightening aspect” of the government’s takeover of all Gandhian archives.

“We must collectively oppose any government takeover of Gandhian institutions, while ensuring that the government continues to use public money for the proper maintenance and upkeep of these institutions, in consultation with eminent Gandhians, historians and archivists from India and around the world, ”the joint statement said.

Sabarmati Ashram, the simple house where Mahatma Gandhi once lived, is made of tiles and bricks. © Getty Images

Others believe the overhaul is an attempt by the government to “appropriate” the Mahatma’s legacy. “It is an insult to Gandhi that the place he loved most is being tampered with so recklessly,” said Pradeep Bishan, an activist and historian whose grandfather was part of India’s freedom movement with Gandhi. . “What is the urgency for the ashram to be transformed into a world-class memorial? Isn’t it already world class?

Added a member of Gandhi Ashram Bachao Samiti, an organization that opposes the overhaul: “What is most inspiring about the ashram is its simplicity and the modesty with which Gandhi lived. The makeover is an attempt to erase Gandhi’s memory from the public conscience and blatantly commercialize the Gandhian heritage. “

Ahmedabad city planners say the project would displace thousands of people from their homes and workplaces, while the diversion of roads around the ashram would spoil the development of a fundamental section of the city.

About 200 families hold shares in the land under the ashram. Belonging to the underprivileged layers, they were brought by Gandhi in 1917 to live on the site and help with its maintenance. They fear that they will find themselves without a place to live and protest against any changes. The government offered them $ 81,509 each as compensation for the evacuation of their properties.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Sabarmati ashram in 2014 © Getty Images

What annoyed critics the most was the top-down and secretive nature of how the project got started. They point out that there has been no consultation with Gandhian scholars, opposition parties or even Mahatma Gandhi’s family.

Expressing his disenchantment with the plan, Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson, tweeted: “After the way the central government desecrated the sacred Jallianwala Baugh [another controversial makeover project in India’s northern state of Punjab], it becomes imperative to protect Sabarmati Ashram from their malicious intentions. “

Some critics have also opposed the prestigious project managed by an Ahmedabad-based company – HCP Design Planning and Management Private – led by architect Bimal Patel. Regarded as Modi’s trusted architect, Patel is currently involved in many other government projects, including the highly controversial Central Vista Project, a redevelopment project in the central administrative area of ​​New Delhi.

The government and developers are convinced, said a member of the HCP Design Planning team, that the ashram needs to be expanded and redesigned to “provide visitors with a smooth experience without disrupting the sanctity and ethics of the place.”

According to Bishan, the makeover is a political strategy of the current government “to appropriate Gandhi’s legacy to polish his credentials” and counter some of the criticism he has received regarding his handling of COVID-19 and the economic fallout from the pandemic.