Unofficial results: ruling PTI emerges as biggest winner in cantonment council elections – Pakistan





The ruling PTI became the biggest winner in the cantonment council elections, while the PML-N came close behind, according to unofficial results cited by state broadcaster Radio Pakistan on Monday.

On Sunday, a ballot was held for the election of 206 general seats in as many districts of 39 cantonment councils across the country. No major disruption or incidents of violence were reported.

There are 219 constituencies in 42 cantonment councils across the country, but no polls were scheduled in the nine constituencies of Kamra, Cherat and Murree Gallies cantonments, where candidates were elected unopposed or the ballot was postponed. .

In addition, there were no elections in four other wards of various cantonment councils where the candidates have already returned unopposed.

According to the results cited by Radio Pakistan, the PTI won 58 seats while the PML-N won 51. Independent candidates claimed 49 seats.

In contrast, the PPP won only 14 seats, followed by the MQM with 10. Jamat-i-Islami (JI) won five seats while the Balochistan Awami Party won two seats.

A total of 1,513 candidates came to the polls to win general member seats in 206 cantonal council constituencies.

There were 878 candidates in 112 quarters of the 19 cantonments of the Punjab; 418 in 53 districts of eight cantonments of Sindh; 170 candidates in 33 wards of nine cantonments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and 47 candidates in eight wards of three cantonments in Balochistan.

The PTI presented the highest number of 178 candidates in the four provinces, followed by the PML-N and the PPP with 140 and 112 candidates, respectively. The PML-N, however, did not nominate any candidate in Balochistan.

“Prime Minister Imran is the only national leader”

Reacting to the ruling party’s victory, Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar said: “The cantonment elections once again show the PTI not only as the largest party, but also as the only national party.

He said the PTI won the largest or second most seats in each province. “Prime Minister Imran Khan [is the] sole national leader, “he said.

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the competition was between PTI ticket holders and workers who ran for office as independent candidates after being unable to secure tickets for parties.

“The results of the cantonment polls show that the opposition has lost the little space it had left and [it] was severely defeated, “he said.

Meanwhile, PML-N chairman Shehbaz Sharif called out party leaders and praised them for their success in the cantonment polls.

Balochistan

In Balochistan, independent candidates won the elections in two constituencies while the PTI won three seats. According to details released by the Pakistan Election Commission, elections were held in eight wards of the three cantonment councils in Quetta, Zhob and Loralai.

Independent candidates Saifullah Khan and Mohammad Akhtar Qureshi won two of the seats in Quetta with 714 and 856 votes respectively.

PTI’s Bashir Ahmed, Manzoor Ali Nazari and Shafiq Bhatti won three seats in Quetta after securing 513, 542 and 460 votes respectively.

The results of two services in Zhob and one in Loralai are still awaited.

Sind

According to unofficial results from Sindh, the ruling PTI won the most 14 seats out of a total of 42.

PPP came in second with 11 seats while JI took five seats. The MQM-P and PML-N won three seats each while the independent candidates won six seats.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

According to the unofficial results of the 33 constituencies of the nine KP cantonment councils, the PTI emerged victorious with 16 seats, followed by eight independents, while the PML-N won all four seats in its Hazara stronghold.

The PPP and the ANP were successful in three and two cantonment districts of the KP, respectively.

Punjab

In Lahore cantonment, PML-N bagged 15 of the 19 neighborhoods. In Sialkot, PML-N won three while PTI won two seats. In Jhelum, the PTI won two seats. Voting in Ward 7 of Lahore cantonment was suspended after the death of a candidate.

In Gujranwala, the PTI won six seats while the PML-N and the independents each won two. In Sargodha, the independents won five constituencies while the PTI and PML-N managed to win three and two seats respectively. In Taxila cantonment, the PML-N won three seats and the PTI two seats. In Wah Cantt, the PML-N won eight seats and the PTI two seats.

In Multan cantonment, independent candidates won nine of the 10 seats while the last was won by the PML-N. Likewise, in Okara Cantonment, independent candidates won four of the five seats. However, in Bahawalpur cantonment, the PML-N won three seats and the PTI two.

According to unofficial results, the PML-N was victorious in Rawalpindi after securing 12 seats out of a total of 19. Voting could not take place for one of the neighborhoods due to the death of an independent candidate.

In Chaklala cantonment, the PML-N won five seats while the PTI and JI each won two. The remaining seat went to an independent candidate.

Meanwhile, the PML-N won seven of the nine quarters of Rawalpindi cantonment. The remaining two seats went to independent candidates.

