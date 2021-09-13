Bringing posters criticizing the death of Jokowi, UNS students arrested





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President’s visit Joko Widodo at Eleven March University (we), Solo, Monday (9/13) was marked by student arrests. They were arrested by police after displaying a critical poster on the side of the road that Jokowi was passing. They started putting up posters moments before President Jokowi walked through Jalan Ir Sutami, Solo. Posters were displayed in several places along the road leading to the main entrance to the UNS. The posters read: “Sir, please fix the KPK” and “End past human rights violations”. Within minutes of Jokowi’s passage, a number of uniformed officers suddenly arrested the student. Surakarta Police Chief, Kombes Pol. Ade Safri Simanjuntak looked down and immediately asked for information from residents of where the poster was being displayed. However, Ade declined to give information to the media team. The president of BEM UNS, Zakky Musthofa admitted to being surprised by the repressive attitude of the police officers towards the students. It is certain that no violation was committed by putting up posters in front of Jokowi. “After a few minutes of unrolling the posters, it turned out that we were all castrated. We were repressed, attracted by the Surakarta police,” BEM UNS president Zakky Musthofa said over the phone. According to Zakky, so far 10 of his colleagues have been taken to the Surakarta police headquarters. “At the moment there are 10 people from various faculties,” he said. According to Zakky, the action was initiated by the joint BEM of the UNS. At first, they had no intention of deploying the poster. “We went to campus to ask for time so that students could present the results of our study on several issues that cause public unrest,” he said. The request was rejected by the campus. Not only that, he continued, but the UNS also sterilized the student campus so that they could not convey their aspirations to Jokowi. “In the end, we found another way by putting out posters to convey our aspirations to Pak Jokowi,” he said. Jokowi himself visited the UNS to open the Indonesian Chancellors Forum meeting. He was accompanied by the Minister of Education, Culture, Research, Technology and Higher Education, Nadiem Makarim. (south / DAL)



