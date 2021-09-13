Politics
Mamata Banerjee the only leader to fight PM Modi and BJP, according to AIUDF
AIUDF General Secretary and MP Aminul Islam said Mamata Banerjee is the only face that can fight BJP.
The United Democratic Front of India (AIUDF) led by Badruddin Ajmal has said that at present, Mamata Banerjee is the only leader in India who can fight Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.
An atmosphere has been created all over the country regarding Mamata Banerjee. She is the only politician in the country who can fight the BJP. In the last Assembly polls in West Bengal, the BJP had used all its strength to defeat Mamata, even Prime Minister Modi had addressed several rallies. Amit Shah camped in Bengal, but they failed. Even after doing everything, the BJP couldn’t stand in front of Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, Aminul Islam said.
In an exclusive interview with Aajtak / India Today TV, the MLA of the AIUDF said that if Mamata Banerjee is willing, then the AIUDF is ready to enter into an alliance with the TMC.
We have a good relationship with Mamata Banerjee. Our former president is now minister in the government of Mamata Banerjee. If Mamata Banerjee officially invites us, we will discuss it on our party forum. If our activists and leaders wish, it is possible to form an alliance with the TMC. We now have no relationship with the Congress Party, said Aminul Islam.
AIUDF’s perspective on links with the Congress Party
Notably, the AIUDF forged an alliance with the Congress Party in the Assam Assembly polls this year and won 16 seats. However, the Congress Party recently broke its alliance with the AIUDF.
Speaking of the Congress Party, MP AIUDF said that the Congress Party is now unable to fight the BJP on its own.
If the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) becomes stronger and Deputy Stalin Mamata Banerjee join and all regional forces join on a single platform, a non-government can be formed. The Congress Party is not in a position to confront the BJP party on its own at this time. In Assam, they broke an alliance with us. Still, they have time to move forward with regional parties, Aminul Islam said.
