Will there be a UK lockdown in October? Boris Johnson opposes it

A press conference is set to take place on Tuesday, which will see Mr Johnson highlight how vaccinations will be a central part of the coronavirus response in the months to come.

Although a number of measures to control Covid are about to be relaxed, the Daily Telegraph reported that the Prime Minister would tell MPs and the country that ‘we must learn to live with Covid’ and that vaccines would constitute the main defense.

Government data up to September 11 shows that of the 92,414,463 Covid injections administered in the UK, 48,422,588 were first doses, an increase of 27,229 the day before.

Some 43,991,875 were second doses, an increase of 96,435.

UK chief medical officers are also developing advice to government on whether children aged 12-15 should be vaccinated after JCVI said the healthy child vaccination profit margin was too small to say they should get a vaccine.

A pop-up clinic for vaccination against Covid-19. (Steven Paston / PA)

A senior government source told the newspaper: “Autumn and winter offer some uncertainty, but the prime minister is strongly opposed to another lockdown.”

It comes after Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Sunday that there was a “comprehensive toolbox” of measures in place to help control Covid, but vaccine passports would not be one of them.

In the latest of the government’s coronavirus U-turns, Mr Javid announced that his intention to introduce vaccine passports in England for nightclubs and other crowded places had been scrapped.

Mr Javid confirmed that the proposals “will not go forward” just days after ministers defended the policy to skeptical MPs.

Johnson had previously announced that members of the public would be required to prove that they had received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in order to enter clubs and other large-scale events in England.

But following a backlash from Tory MPs, the health secretary said the idea had been scrapped.

It follows No.10 confirming that certain elements of the coronavirus law would be repealed, including those allowing for the shutdown of the economy, the imposition of restrictions on events and gatherings, the power to temporarily close or restrict access to schools and the powers to detain infectious infections. people.

The Telegraph also reported that the traffic light system would be removed, the red list of countries would be reduced, and PCR testing would not be required for doubly vaccinated travelers.

Mr Javid said on Sunday he wanted to get rid of PCR testing for travel “as soon as possible”.

The Health Secretary told Sky News’ Trevor Phillips on Sunday: “I’m not going to make that decision right now, but I’ve already asked officials that as soon as we can, let’s get rid of this kind of stuff. intrusions. ”

Of vaccine passports, he told the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show: “I never liked the idea of ​​telling people you have to show your papers or something to do what is just a daily activity, but we were right to examine it properly. .

“We have reviewed it properly and while we have to keep it in reserve as a potential option, I am happy to say that we are not going to move forward with the vaccine passport plans.”

Mr Javid’s announcement on Covid certification came shortly after the minister appeared on Sky News and told host Trevor Phillips that a final decision had yet to be made.

He said: “We have not made a final decision as a government.”

Daily confirmed cases of Covid-19 in UK (by date of case reporting). (PENNSYLVANIA)

Passports for vaccines had sparked growing concern among conservative ranks, as well as opposition from opposition parties and industry figures.

The decision means Covid measures in England again deviate from those in Scotland, where a motion on their introduction was passed by the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, while a decision is expected in Wales next week.

Stormont ministers have yet to take an official position on the use of vaccine access passports in Northern Ireland.

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Sunday that a “highly targeted and limited system of vaccine certification … can help us reduce transmission in certain high-risk settings”.

The government said 56 more people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the UK total to 134,200.

Separate figures released by the Office for National Statistics show that there have now been 158,000 recorded deaths in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

As of 9 a.m. on Sunday, there had been 29,173 other laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK, the government said.