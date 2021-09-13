Alibaba Shares Dive As Beijing Seeks To Dismantle Ants Alipay | Ali Baba





Shares of Chinese tech company Alibaba fell sharply after reports said regulators wanted to dismantle Alipay, the payments app with more than one billion users belonging to the Jack Mas Ant group. Beijing is seeking to create a separate app for the company’s highly profitable lending activities, amid the latest crackdown on China’s tech sector by state authorities. Chinese regulators are said to be concerned about rising financial risks in the economy; Alipays lending activity helped issue around 10% of the country’s non-mortgage consumer loans last year. Regulators have already ordered Ant Group to separate the back-end of its two lending businesses, Huabei and Jiebei, from the rest of its financial offerings. Beijing wants the two companies to be split into a separate independent app, while forcing Ant to share user data with a new credit rating joint venture that is partly state-owned, according to the Financial Times. State-owned companies in the ant province of origin, including the Zhejiang Tourism Investment Group, are said to have a majority stake in the new joint venture. The news caused Alibaba shares to fall as much as 6% in trading on Monday, as the larger Hang Seng Tech index, which tracks China’s biggest tech groups listed in Hong Kong, fell more than 3 % due to investor concerns over the latest crackdown. The business empire of Jack Ma, co-founder of Ant Group and Alibaba, has become a lightning rod in the crackdown on big tech by Chinese regulators. In April, Alibaba paid a record fine of $ 2.8 billion (2 billion) to settle an investigation by Chinese regulators into the company’s anti-competitive practices. Sign up for the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk Authorities have started to focus on businesses owned by Ma, one of China’s most popular, outspoken and wealthy entrepreneurs, after he delivered a blunt speech criticizing domestic regulators last year. , which would have infuriated President Xi Jinping. After the comments, Chinese regulators blocked Ant Group’s $ 34 billion IPO in what would have been the largest stock offering in history. In March, Beijing ordered Alibaba to sell some of its media assets, including Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/sep/13/alibaba-shares-beijing-ant-alipay-china The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos