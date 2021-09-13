Politics
Babu Siddiqui arrested for ransacking Aligarh BJP office ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit
Aligarh: Political mercury in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh is steadily rising ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. In the meantime, a case of sabotage of the BJP office in Aligarh has come to light. The office of the BJP of the metropolitan president of the minority cell, Imran Saifi, was ransacked. People also tore up photos of CM Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PM Modi is to travel to Aligarh to lay the foundation stone for the State University on behalf of King Mahendra Pratap in Lodha. Meanwhile, Babu Siddiqui, a resident of Bhujpura, along with his brother and others reached the BJP office and assaulted party members. The office was also threatened with a bomb attack. A police complaint has been filed on this matter. CM Yogi’s information adviser Shalabh Mani Tripathi tweeted: “Babu Siddiqui, the main accused of the act, has been arrested, confused that he is in Bengal. He has now confirmed that he is in UP. ”
The office that was ransacked was set up by Imran Saifi, the new chairman of the minority cell, on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Meanwhile, Babu Siddiqui and others arrived there and said the office would be bombed if the BJP met here next time. At the same time, the same kept in the office was also thrown here and there. Kotwali police arrived on the scene after receiving information, but the attackers fled by then.
