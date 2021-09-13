Politics
Dialogue with representatives of COVID-19 vaccination organizers for students (by videoconference), September 13, 2021, from SMA Negeri 1 Kartasura, Sukoharjo Regency, Central Java Province
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Bismillahirrahmanirrahim.
Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.
Hello,
Peace be upon us all.
This morning I visited SMAN 1 Kartasura, Sukoharjo Regency, Central Java Province to see the mass vaccination program underway here and in 10 other provinces, up to 58,000 students will be vaccinated today. we, our students, all remain healthy, protected from the dangers of COVID-19, and can immediately learn face-to-face.
I want to speak to SMA Negeri 2 Pulau Punjung, Dharmasraya Regency, West Sumatra please.
Director of SMAN 2 Pulau Punjung, Regency of Dharmasraya, Province of West Sumatra (Lindrawati)
Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.
Dear Mr. President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Jokowi, I would like to introduce myself, Linddrawati, Director of SMA Negeri 2 Pulau Punjung.
Alhamdulillah, today we conducted mass vaccination activities for the students of SMA Negeri 2 Pulau Punjung. In this case, we were accompanied by Mr. Regent Sutan Riska Tuanku Kingdom. We are very grateful for this activity, we hope that the face to face learning can be carried out normally.
There is a greeting from our students, sir. Naya …
Naya Agista (Representative of SMAN 2 Pulau Punjung, Regency of Dharmasraya, Province of West Sumatra)
Hand over the palm to Dharmasraya
Palm oil is used as a solid
we would have been happy
Basobok jo Bapak Jokowi
(Rancak bana)
Please introduce me, sir, I am Naya Agista, ondeh mandeh sir, dear basobok jo Apak.. But sir, behind the fun, I’m still sad sir, sad not to be able to go to school with my friends anymore. Later, when the vaccine is finished, can you, sir, go back to school together. Thank you. Sir.
Greetings healthy Indonesia
Greetings Great Indonesia.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Yes, after being vaccinated, everyone will be able to learn face-to-face, as long as they are not at level 4, right? How many was vaccinated this morning, ma’am?
Director of SMAN 2 Pulau Punjung, Regency of Dharmasraya, Province of West Sumatra (Lindrawati)
Two thousand five hundred people specifically for students, sir, the rest is the publicdoor to door. Thus, the total for the regency of Dharmasraya is approximately 5,500 people.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Oh, that’s a lot. Is there a vaccine, Mr. Regent?
Regent of Dharmasraya (Sutan Riska Tuanku Kerajaan)
Ready, done. We have vaccines in stock, Mr. President, and thank goodness we’ve hit 35%.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Oh good.
Regent of Dharmasraya (Sutan Riska Tuanku Kerajaan)
We would like to thank Mr. President, our vaccines were well distributed and for the help of Forkopimda. We want to thank the president who cared so much about vaccinations and God willing Dharmasraya will be better and Indonesia will be great.
Thank you, Mr. Chairman.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Mr. Regent, if there is a stock of vaccine, finish it immediately, inject it immediately. After that, ask the Minister of Health again. If you don’t send them to the Minister of Health, call me.
Regent of Dharmasraya (Sutan Riska Tuanku Kerajaan)
Ready, Mr. President.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Yes.
Regent of Dharmasraya (Sutan Riska Tuanku Kerajaan)
Be ready.
Thank you Mr. Chairman.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
And if you have been vaccinated, hurry to learn in person, especially for high schools, vocational high schools and colleges. Thank you Regent. Madam Director, thank you.
Then SMA Negeri 9 Gowa, South Sulawesi (South Sulawesi).
Umi Kalsum (Ambassador of SMAN 9 Gowa vaccine, Regency of Gowa, Province of South Sulawesi)
Allow me to introduce myself, Umi Kalsum, a representative of SMA Negeri 9 Gowa, South Sulawesi Province.Tabé, Father. I was vaccinated, it doesn’t hurt.
Sir, you are bored so study at home. It turned out to be true that Dilan said it was hard to miss Dilan. I want to open it right away, it’s a kodong school. Because everyone has been vaccinated. I am very sorry Mr. Speaker.
Vaccine Ambassador for SMAN 9 Gowa, Regency of Gowa, Province of South Sulawesi
Hello Mr. President, are you delighted to continue the student vaccination program throughout Indonesia.
Thank you.
I love you,Mister President.
Head of SMAN 9 Gowa, Regency of Gowa, Province of South Sulawesi (Muhammad Nafzar)
Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Waalaikumsalaam.
Head of SMAN 9 Gowa, Regency of Gowa, Province of South Sulawesi (Muhammad Nafzar)
Salamaki parasalamma,
We honor Mr. President and Madam.
Peace to all of us.
Let us introduce ourselves, I am Muhammad Nafzar, Director of SMA Negeri 9 Gowa, South Sulawesi Province, thank you for giving us the opportunity, for our children, to convey their hopes to you. One last thing, sir, on behalf of the inhabitants of the regency of Gowa, requesting his presence in Gowa, the historic town of Gowa.
Next, sir, we ask you for instructions and directions.
Wabillahi Taufik wal Hidayah.
Wassalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
To all school principals, so if you’ve been vaccinated, again hurry to do some limited face-to-face learning, hurry up. The most important thing is to be at level 3 or level 2. If you are still at level 4 it’s a bit slow, don’t learn face to face first.
So also all the school directors, run after the Regents and the Mayors so that this vaccination of our students so that it can be completed immediately, can be completed. He can be helped by the Kabin, he can be helped by the Kabinda, he can be helped by the Police, the TNI, all of them. Most importantly, the gear needs to be topped up for pupil / student vaccination so that we can all do limited face-to-face learning.
I think that’s all I can say on this auspicious occasion.
All of my children are happy to learn, all of them study hard.
Thank you.
Wassalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.
