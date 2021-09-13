When are Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson’s next Covid announcements?





Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson are expected to speak out on Covid this week as preparations begin for the coming winter months.

As Nicola Sturgeon provides an update on Covid in Scotland in the Scottish Parliament most weeks, Boris Johnson will give his first press briefing on the subject since the start of the summer.

The management of the Covid pandemic in each country has been handled by decentralized nations, which means that the rules and regulations can often differ. There are big differences between the rules in Scotland, where face masks are still mandatory in many contexts, and England, where the wearing of face coverings has been largely abandoned. The most recent divergence concerns the issue of vaccine passports, with Scotland set to introduce the measure in specific contexts from October 1, while Westminster recently confirmed it will not go ahead with initial plans to introduce them. Now Boris Johnson is set to outline how the government intends to tackle the Covid pandemic over the winter. With Nicola Sturgeon also on the cusp of giving her weekly update to Parliament, perhaps we can also expect indications of the Scottish Government’s Covid winter plans. Here’s when the two speeches take place and how to watch … When is Nicola Sturgeon’s next Covid update? Nicola Sturgeon’s next Covid update in Parliament is expected to take place on Tuesday, September 14 after 2 p.m. This is the fourth element of the program and in previous weeks the declaration took place between 2.15 p.m. and 3 p.m. How to watch Nicola Sturgeon’s next Covid update? As always, Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid update on Tuesday will be available to watch on Scottish Parliament TV and through Scottish Government social media channels. The Prime Minister’s speech will also be tweeted live on the SNP’s Twitter feed. When is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement? Boris Johnson is expected to explain how the UK government intends to deal with the Covid pandemic over the coming winter months. There is no set time yet for the press briefing, which will also take place on Tuesday, but in the past its announcements have started around 5 p.m. How to watch Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement on Tuesday? Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement will be broadcast live via BBC News and Sky News.

