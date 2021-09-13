Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates ‘Bhupendra Bhai’ as New CM of Gujarat, Says He Has Seen His Exemplary Work | India News





New Delhi: First-term provincial deputy Bhupendra Patel was sworn in on Monday, September 13, 2021 as chief minister of Gujarat and was congratulated by several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 59-year-old man who was unanimously elected leader of the BJP legislative party on Sunday was sworn in as 17th chief minister of state by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a ceremony in Gandhinagar. Congratulating “Bhupendra Bhai” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had known him for years and had seen his exemplary work in the BJP organization, civic administration and community service. . “It will certainly enrich Gujarat’s growth trajectory,” Prime Minister Modi said. Congratulations to Bhupendra Bhai for taking the oath as CM of Gujarat. I have known him for years and have seen his exemplary work, whether in the BJP organization or in civic administration and community service. It will certainly enrich Gujarat’s growth trajectory. @bhupendrapbjp Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 13, 2021 The prime minister also praised Vijay Rupani and said that during his five years as CM, the former chief minister of Gujarat has taken many positive measures for the people. He “He has worked tirelessly for all walks of life. I am sure he will continue to contribute to public service in the times to come,” Prime Minister Modi said on behalf of Vijay Rupani, who made an outing surprise of his post on Saturday. During his five years as CM, Vijay Rupani Ji has taken many friendly steps. He worked tirelessly for all walks of life. I am sure he will continue to contribute to the public service in the times to come. @vijayrupanibjp Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 13, 2021 During the swearing-in ceremony, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the chief ministers of some states led by the BJP were also present at the Raj Bhavan. Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulates new Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel after the swearing-in ceremony. The CMs of the states governed by the BJP, including CM Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar, CM of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan, CM of Goa Pramod Sawant were also present at the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/BR0v9CxZNp ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2021 After the ceremony, Vijay Rupani also said he was fully convinced that under Patel’s leadership the party would progress, as would the development of the state. “Gujarat will become a model for all states,” he said. “In the next assembly ballots, the BJP will win Gujarat under the leadership of Bhupendra Patel. I will continue to work as a party member and follow his instructions (Patel),” added the former CM of Gujarat. Born in Ahmedabad, Patel is an MP from the seat of Ghatlodia, which he won by more than 1.17 lakh of votes in 2017, the highest margin in this poll. Patel, in particular, has never held a ministerial post, as has Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who never served as a minister when he became Gujarat CM 20 years ago. With state assembly ballots slated for December 2022, the BJP is banking on Patel, a Patidar, for the ballot victory. In the 2017 parliamentary elections, the BJP won 99 of 182 seats and Congress won 77. (With contributions from the agency) Live

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/pm-narendra-modi-congratulates-bhupendra-bhai-as-new-gujarat-cm-says-have-seen-his-exemplary-work-2393521.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos