Wang Yi meets with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cambodia Prak Sokhonn





On September 12, 2021 local time, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who was on an official visit to Cambodia, met with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn. Wang Yi said that he and Prak Sokhonn have met face to face three times in less than a year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, fully demonstrating the extraordinary nature of bilateral relations and the importance of bilateral cooperation. The Sino-Cambodia friendship, forged and nurtured by the former rulers of the two countries, has gone through trials and hardships and has grown strong in the face of challenges on the international stage. In the midst of the once-in-a-century pandemic, China and Cambodia have united and maintained mutual support to build an unbreakable line of defense against the virus. Faced with profound global changes unseen in a century, the two countries jointly struggle against the politics of power and intimidation, preserving international fairness and justice, as well as the common interests of all developing countries. As good friends with great mutual trust and community of destiny, China will continue to firmly support Cambodia in safeguarding state sovereignty and national dignity, combating COVID-19 and developing economy, and playing a more active and important role in regional and international relations. arenas. Noting that this year marks the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Cambodian People’s Party, Wang Yi said Secretary-General Xi Jinping and President Samdech Techo Hun Sen exchanged congratulatory letters. to provide strategic direction. for the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership of China-Cambodia cooperation. China stands ready to work with Cambodia to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and coordinate bilateral cooperation in all fields with the action plan of the Sino-Cambodian community of common destiny as the guideline, stimulating the high-level development of China-Cambodia relations. Wang Yi said China will continue to help Cambodia fight the COVID-19 epidemic by providing vaccines and other materials, and increase imports of competitive Cambodian agricultural products, thus helping to advance the industrialization of Cambodia as well as its economic transformation and modernization. He hopes the China-Cambodia free trade agreement will come into effect and benefit quickly, providing Cambodia with the driving force behind economic recovery. The two sides could speed up the construction of the Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone, which would play a central role in building an industrial investment group for the region. China stands ready to work with Cambodia to align the new international land-sea trade corridor with the Lancang-Mekong Economic Development Belt, elevating China-ASEAN relations to a new stage. Prak Sokhonn congratulated the CCP on its 100th anniversary and thanked the Chinese government for the loving care it gave King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk during their medical examination in China. He appreciated China’s long-term support to Cambodia to follow a development path suited to its national conditions and China’s assistance to Cambodia in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic and the development of its economy. . The Cambodian side highly appreciates China’s success in controlling the pandemic and its leading role in international cooperation against the pandemic. Cambodia pledged to work with China to build a common destiny for the two countries, hoping that the two sides will strengthen their steadfast friendship and comprehensive cooperation. Cambodia will strictly adhere to the one-China principle and stand firmly by China’s side on matters relating to China’s internal affairs, such as those involving Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang. He hopes the two sides will further strengthen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, including economy, trade, investment, law enforcement, culture, defense and security, and at the local level, and jointly make the Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone a win-win situation. model within the framework of the “Belt and Road” initiative. Cambodia supports scientific approaches to trace the origins of COVID-19 and opposes the politicization of the search for the origins of the virus. Cambodia also strongly supports the international order based on international law, multilateralism and the development of ASEAN-China relations. The two sides also exchanged in-depth views on international and regional issues of mutual concern.

