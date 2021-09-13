Leaked draft tax plan shows how Democrats want to raise $ 2.9 trillion from wealthy Americans and big business, reversing Trump-era tax cuts





Ways and Means House Speaker Richard Neal and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

House Democrats are set to unveil a plan that overturns key elements of Trump’s tax law, in line with draft changes obtained by Insider.

The tax increases would generate $ 2.9 trillion in new income for wealthy Americans and big business.

The bill called for increases in the corporate tax rate as well as a new 3% “surtax” on wealthy Americans.

House Democrats set to propose hitting big corporations and wealthiest Americans with a series of new tax hikes that would raise $ 2.9 trillion in tax revenue to fund a massive spending plan social, according to a draft proposal circulating among Democrats on the ways and means of the House. Committee which was obtained by Insider.

America’s highest earners and largest corporations would bear the brunt of the tax hikes, which is tantamount to a rollback of many provisions approved by President Donald Trump four years ago.

Yet many of the increases are not as aggressive as what President Joe Biden initially presented earlier this year in his push for a fairer tax system.

A person familiar with the tax provisions confirmed its contents but was granted anonymity as they could not speak publicly. A spokesperson for the House Ways and Means Committee did not respond to a request for comment.

A measure closely related to the Biden plan: a top tax rate of 39.6% for Americans who individually earn more than $ 400,000, and the same rate for married couples who together earn more than $ 450,000.

Investors, however, wouldn’t see as big a hike as they feared: unlike previous proposals that would almost double the capital gains tax rate, House Democrats would raise the maximum capital gains rate – which taxes profits from assets like stocks and bonds – up to just 25%. It is currently around 20% for top-earning Americans.

Many of the income of the richest Americans comes from assets like capital gains – not wages – that are taxed at rates below wages, according to the liberal-leaning Center on Budget and Progressive Priorities.

However, the increase in capital gains appears to target a larger group and spare those earning less than $ 400,000, in line with Biden’s tax pledge. The White House had previously said that a capital gains increase would only apply to people earning more than $ 1 million per year.

The latest plan would also impose a 3% “surtax” on people with adjusted gross income of more than $ 5 million. Senator Elizabeth Warren has long called for a tax targeting America’s richest; its Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act would impose a 2% tax on households with a net worth of $ 50 million to $ 1 billion. Households with net worth over $ 1 billion would see a 3% tax. However, it is not clear how or if this “surtax” aligns with proposals by Warren and other progressives for an outright wealth tax.

On the business side, Democrats are expected to come up with a rate of 26.5%, an increase from the current level of 21% that was stuck under the 2017 GOP tax law. But that’s a smaller hike than that proposed by Biden and would only apply to companies making more than $ 5 million. Other companies with “incomes” of less than $ 400,000 would see their rates drop to 18%. Others would see their tax rates unchanged.

The plan includes Biden’s $ 80 billion funding over 10 years to strengthen the IRS enforcement on top earners in the United States. Earlier this week, researchers at the Treasury Department found that the richest 1% escape about $ 163 billion in taxes each year.

Charles Rettig, the agency’s commissioner, said the tax gap – taxes owed but not collected – could actually exceed $ 1,000 billion, well above the agency’s official estimate of 441. billions of dollars.

Biden’s funding would increase law enforcement on the wealthy. Overall, the number of officers dedicated to tackling sophisticated tax evasion has declined by 35% over the past decade, according to the Treasury. The IRS budget fell 20%, while audits fell 42% from 2010 to 2017.

According to a White House fact sheet, there was an 80% drop in the audit rate for those making more than $ 1 million per year from 2011 to 2018.

