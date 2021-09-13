Jokowi asked to explain the attitude on the speech on the amendment to the Constitution of 1945





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The Chairman of the Democratic Party of the People’s Consultative Assembly of the Republic of Indonesia, Benny K Harman, believes that President Joko Widodo must confirm and explain his attitude towards the amendments to the Constitution of 1945. Benny felt that there are currently many wild questions related to the 1945 Constitution Amendments that relate to extending the presidential term and postponing elections from 2024 to 2027. “Well in my opinion there has to be an explanation and of course I think there is an openness on the part of the government, especially the president Jokowi on this issue of unclear origin, so as not to become a crazy idea in the midst of society, ”Benny said in a virtual webinar on Monday (9/13/2021). Also read: Vice President of the People’s Consultative Assembly: There is a small group of Jokowi supporters campaigning for 3 periods Because, he considered that the opinion continued to appear without any solution. According to him, Jokowi cannot say that the amendment to the Constitution of 1945 is the business of the MPR and the president cannot intervene. Therefore, he asked Jokowi to be firm in order to rule out the presence of these savage issues. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail “What the community needs is the president’s firm position that even if there is an amendment to the Basic Law to increase his term, extend his term until 2027, he must firmly reject it.” , he added. “It is the same if there is an amendment to add to the presidency” 3 period, President Jokowi must also say firmly that he refuses and that he does not want any more, ”he declared. The vice chairman of the Democratic Party is of the opinion that if Jokowi, as the current chairman, has given a clear position, this savage question can be resolved. This, he says, will also reduce speculation that some elites are trying to maintain power.

