Minister Says Imran Lone National Leader As PTI Leads Cantonment Elections





ISLAMABAD: Unofficial results of Cantonment Council elections revealed Prime Minister Imran Khan was Pakistan’s sole national leader, a minister said on Monday, as ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf became the biggest winner by beating the favorite of the Muslim League of Pakistan. -Nawaz in a hotly contested competition.

In total, 1,513 candidates ran for 206 general seats on Sunday in as many constituencies of 39 cantonment councils nationwide.

Although there are 219 wards in 42 national councils, voting did not take place in any of the nine wards of Kamra, Cherat and Murree Gallies cantonments where candidates were elected without opposition or the ballot was postponed for various reasons.

According to Radio Pakistan, the ruling party won 58 seats while the PML-N won 51. Independent candidates climbed to third place with 49 constituencies.

While, on the other hand, the Pakistan Peoples Party could manage only 14 seats, followed by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan with 10, the Jamaat-i-Islami with five and the Balochistan Awami Party with two seats.

The results “once again showed that the PTI was not only Pakistan’s largest” political party “but also the only national party, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar tweeted.

The cantonment elections once again show the PTI not only as the largest party, but also as the only national party. Pti won the highest or second highest seats in each province. PMLN 0 in Balochistan, 5th in Sind. PPP 0 in Punjab and Balochistan, 3rd in Kp. PMIK the only national leader

Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) September 13, 2021

Prime Minister Imran is the “only national leader”, he added.

RESULTS DEMONSTRATE PUBLIC CONFIDENCE IN PML-N: SHAHBAZ

Meanwhile, PML-N chairman Shahbaz Sharif insisted the results showed the public’s trust in his party.

The opposition leader in the National Assembly assured the people that his party would not disappoint them and that it would do more to resolve their problems.

While Maryam Nawaz, the party’s vice president, said it was unprecedented that “despite being a government target” the PML-N performed exceptionally well in the election.

The PTI never contested any election on the basis of its electoral strength, but relied solely on sweeping support.

BREAKDOWN OF CANDIDATES:

Although all major political parties presented their candidates, a close competition between the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan People's Party was observed.

878 candidates competed for 112 wards of 19 cantonments in Punjab, 418 in 53 wards of eight cantonments in Sindh, 170 in 33 wards of nine cantonments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 47 in eight wards of three cantonments in Balochistan.

The PTI fielded more than 170 candidates in the four provinces, followed by 140 candidates from the PML-N, 112 from the PPP and 105 candidates from Jamaat-i-Islami.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and the Pak Sarzameen Party presented 41 and 33 candidates respectively in Karachi and Hyderabad.

