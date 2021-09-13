Gibraltar receives full support from Boris Johnson on national day – MercoPress

Politics
Gibraltar receives full support from Boris Johnson on national day
September 10 is Gibraltar’s National Day and Prime Minister Boris Johnson in an open letter to Chief Minister Fabian Picardo QC MP sent a message of support to the people of the Rock confirming that there will be no process of sovereignty against their freely and democratically expressed wishes:
Dear Fabien
I would like to wish you and all the people of Gibraltar a very happy national day.
I’m sorry that I can’t be there in person, but I send my warmest wishes for this special
opportunity.
It has been an extraordinary twelve months. The people of Gibraltar, like those around the world, have gone through a period of challenges and uncertainty in light of COVID-19. Anyone who knows the history of Gibraltar will not be surprised by how Gibraltarians have met these challenges. I was also encouraged by the way we worked together. I am proud that the British Government has provided Gibraltar with over 70,000 vaccines and that the Gibraltar Health Authority has administered them with such speed and efficiency that 95% of the population is fully vaccinated and Gibraltar is opens again.
We will continue to be united. While we, the UK and Gibraltar, are looking for
negotiations with the EU, I am convinced that we can reach an agreement that will promote
security and prosperity for all in the region. The prudent balance established in the
December 31, 2020 The frame must be preserved. And let me reassure you, we will not accept anything that compromises the sovereignty of the UK. The British government will
never enter into arrangements whereby the people of Gibraltar would come under the sovereignty of another state against their freely and democratically expressed rights
wishes. And we will never enter a process of sovereignty negotiations that Gibraltar would not be satisfied with.
The UK will fully support Gibraltar, its people and its economy in all scenarios.
I am delighted that the Minister of European Neighborhood and the Americas,
Wendy Morton MP can join you on the Rock in celebrating National Day. The United Kingdom and
Gibraltar has a long history and an indestructible bond, proven through difficult times. Today we celebrate it, and we look forward to it, together.
I wish you a happy and proud Gibraltar National Day.
All the best wishes (handwritten)
Boris Johnson
