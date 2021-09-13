Ramiz Raja officially elected president of the CCP





Former Pakistani drummer Ramiz Raja was officially elected PCB president for a three-year term after winning an unopposed election. As expected, he was the only one who submitted his candidacies for the post and voted by six members of the PCB Board.

Appointed directly on August 27 by Pakistani Prime Minister and PCB chief boss Imran Khan, Ramiz has always been a favorite for the role after it became clear that Ehsan Mani would not continue. This is the 36th term of a PCB chair, and Ramiz is the 30th person to take on this role. He is the fourth former cricketer to become president after Ijaz Butt, Javed Burki and Abdul Hafeez Kardar. Retired judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed – an electoral commissioner appointed by Imran – oversaw the process that culminated in Ramiz’s formal accession to the post of president.

Since his appointment, Ramiz has actively met with players and PCB officials. He is also said to have played an important role in the selection of the next Pakistani team for the T20 World Cup. Hours after the team’s announcement, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis tendered their resignations.

Ramiz has very different administrative challenges today compared to 17 years ago. The PCB has yet to replace the national coaching staff with the T20 World Cup in a month. The broadcasting and commercial rights of the Pakistan Super League, currently the main revenue generator for the PCB, are also to be renewed. The CCP has made progress in the regularity of international tours in Pakistan, and continuing this trend will likely remain a key priority.

Over the past three years, the PCB has reshaped the home circuit, reducing the number of teams from 16 to six, and even cut departments altogether. Currently, all six associations have appointed board members. Ramiz has indicated that he would like to change this by making them self-sufficient associations so that they can have their own elected body instead of leadership appointments. Ramiz is due to hold a press conference later today, his first as president.

This is Ramiz’s second run with the PCB. Previously, he served as the General Manager of PCB from 2003 to 2004. He played a pivotal role in ensuring that the historic tour from India to Pakistan in 2004 was hassle-free. He radically changed the domestic system, bringing the regions to the fore without ridding the system of departments. He also played a role in securing core deals for Pakistani players, but was gone by the time they went into effect.

After the ODI and Test Series losses against India, Ramiz helped recruit Bob Woolmer as Pakistan’s head coach, arguably his crowning glory at PCB. He also oversaw the launch of the National Cricket Academy before resigning from his post in August 2004 when several conflicts of interest – including his decision to continue working as a commentator – made his post untenable.

He has since made a name for himself as Pakistan’s premier commentator, appearing in nearly every national series, home and away. However, unlike in 2004, he will step down as commentator during his tenure as the administrative head of Pakistani cricket.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://africa.espn.com/cricket/story/_/id/32201577/former-pakistan-player-ramiz-raja-formally-elected-pcb-chairman The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

