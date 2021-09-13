Chronology of the arrest of 10 UNS students during Jokowi’s visit





Solo, CNN Indonesia – President’s visit Joko Widodoat Eleven March University (we) was marked by the arrest of 10 students on Monday (13/9). They were arrested after displaying posters about Jalan Ir Sutami that President Jokowi was passing by. In the version received CNNIndonesia.com, the action took place on behalf of the president and vice president of BEM across UNS. The poster containing the criticism is addressed to President Jokowi who will attend the Indonesian Chancellor’s Forum at the Auditorium of the Faculty of Medicine, UNS. “In this incident, at least 10 students were arrested by the authorities,” according to a statement sent by the president of BEM UNS, Zakky Musthofa. The first student arrested was called Daffa. He put up a poster at the bus stop near the entrance to the UNS around 10:59 a.m. WIB. At around 11:13 WIB, the police took Daffa away in a black car. Two students named Khanif and Tekwo had time to approach Daffa before getting into the car. “They were also both taken in the car,” he said. Officers also searched bags belonging to Afif, Prama, Tema and Ammar. Officers even had time to stop the motorbike Tema and Ammar were riding before searching the contents of their bags. “The four students were taken away by the police in a white car,” he said. In addition to the seven students, the police also arrested three other students. It is Mishbakh, Wicak and Raden who want to express their aspirations. “The three of them were also taken away by the police,” he said. Zakky admitted to being surprised by the arrests made by the police. This is because students have a responsibility to defend the aspirations of the people. “We asked what was the fault of our friends? As students, we have a responsibility to stand up for the people. Apparently we didn’t have the opportunity,” he said over the phone. Moreover, Zakky felt that the actions taken by BEM were quite polite as requested by Jokowi. “Our posters are not barbaric. The content is not at all rude,” he said. Previously, the UNS Joint BEM also had time to request time through the UNS to express their aspirations directly face to face with President Jokowi. Unfortunately, the request was rejected. “It turned out that we didn’t have the opportunity, both academically and on the streets. We didn’t do a big action that caused a crowd,” he said. (syd / wis)



