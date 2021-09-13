Politics
The cult of the Xi personality is a danger to China
Xi Jinping Updates
Sign up for myFT Daily Digest to be the first to hear about Xi Jinping news.
Chinese children as young as 10 will soon have to take Xi Jinping thought classes. Before reaching adolescence, students should learn stories about the life of the Chinese leader and understand that “Grandfather Xi Jinping always took care of us.”
This should be a wake-up call for modern China. The state-run Xi worship echoes the cult of personality around Mao Zedong – and with it, the famines and terror unleashed by Mao during the Great Leap Forward and the Cultural Revolution. From Stalin’s Russia to Ceausescu’s Romania in Kim’s North Korea and Castro’s Cuba, the combination of personality cult and Communist Party rule is usually a recipe for poverty and brutality.
These comparisons may seem far-fetched, given the richness and sophistication of modern China. The country’s economic transformation over the past decades has been remarkable, leading Beijing to promote a “Chinese model” that the world can learn from.
But it is important to make a distinction between the “Chinese model” and the “Xi model”. The Chinese model of reform and opening up, put in place by Deng Xiaoping, was based on a rejection of the cult of personality. Deng urged the authorities to “seek the truth from the facts.” Politics should be guided by a pragmatic observation of what works, rather than Chairman Mao’s grandiose statements.
In order to allow officials to experiment with new economic policies, it was crucial to break the fear and dogma associated with an all-powerful leader. Term limits for the Chinese presidency were introduced in 1982, limiting any leader to two five-year terms. In the post-Deng years, China achieved two orderly leadership transitions – from Jiang Zemin to Hu Jintao, and from Hu to Xi in 2012.
Term limits were also intended to address the issue of succession that often plagues one-party states. From now on, the collective leadership of the party will count more than the charismatic leadership of one man.
But, under the Xi era, the Chinese Communist Party again embraced a cult of personality. He incorporated Xi Jinping’s thought into his constitution at a congress in 2017. It was an honor that had previously only been bestowed on one other leader while he was still in power, Mao. In 2018, the Deng-era term limits for the Chinese presidency were abolished – prepare the ground for Xi to reign for decades, if not for life.
The current intensification of the Xi sect, resembles preparations for next year’s party congress – in which the Chinese leader’s desire to remain in power indefinitely, will have to be endorsed by the party he controls.
Xi is almost certain to get what he wants. Its supporters and organized sycophants will salute the movement. How could they not? The Chinese ruler is said to be a “good emperor” – a wise ruler, who takes whatever steps are necessary to modernize the country.
It is certainly possible to defend Xi’s signature policies, such as cracking down on corruption and a more assertive foreign policy. Current campaigns to reduce inequalities and control the power of big tech companies may also be justified.
But all of these policies could just as easily go wrong. Bullying Taiwan could lead to an unnecessary confrontation with the United States. The crackdown on big tech could scare entrepreneurs and hamper the private sector.
The real difficulty is that if things go wrong, it will be very difficult for anyone to say it openly. All personality cults are based on the idea that the great leader is wiser than everyone around him. We cannot admit that he made mistakes. Chinese critics of Xi’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic have been sent to jail. There will be no public inquiries or parliamentary hearings into the pandemic in Xi’s China.
The cult of Xi is also inherently demeaning to China’s middle class and educated senior officials – who must study Xi’s thinking on a daily basis on a special app. They are expected to express their respect for the leader’s musings and repeat their favorite phrases, such as “Green mountains and clear water are equal to mountains of gold and silver.” Anyone who finds this ritual objectionable or laughable would be wise to keep their thoughts to themselves. The Xi cult means that insincerity and fear are now entrenched in the Chinese system.
Extending Xi’s leadership into the future is also a recipe for a future succession crisis. The Chinese leader is 68 years old. At some point, he will no longer be fit to rule. But how will it be removed?
Xi’s creation of a personality cult and his attempts to become, in effect, the “governor for life” are part of a disturbing global pattern. In Russia, Vladimir Putin is also pushing for constitutional changes that will allow him to remain president for up to 80 years. Donald Trump used to “joke” enviously that the United States should emulate China’s abolition of presidential term limits.
But the United States has checks and balances, which have so far succeeded in thwarting Trump’s worst instincts. In a country like China – without independent courts, without elections or without free media – there are no real constraints on a cult of leadership. This is why Xi is now a danger to his own country.
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/15b7036e-7f2d-48d2-8c61-a8163e764377
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]