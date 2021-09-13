The cult of the Xi personality is a danger to China

Chinese children as young as 10 will soon have to take Xi Jinping thought classes. Before reaching adolescence, students should learn stories about the life of the Chinese leader and understand that “Grandfather Xi Jinping always took care of us.”

This should be a wake-up call for modern China. The state-run Xi worship echoes the cult of personality around Mao Zedong – and with it, the famines and terror unleashed by Mao during the Great Leap Forward and the Cultural Revolution. From Stalin’s Russia to Ceausescu’s Romania in Kim’s North Korea and Castro’s Cuba, the combination of personality cult and Communist Party rule is usually a recipe for poverty and brutality.

These comparisons may seem far-fetched, given the richness and sophistication of modern China. The country’s economic transformation over the past decades has been remarkable, leading Beijing to promote a “Chinese model” that the world can learn from.

But it is important to make a distinction between the “Chinese model” and the “Xi model”. The Chinese model of reform and opening up, put in place by Deng Xiaoping, was based on a rejection of the cult of personality. Deng urged the authorities to “seek the truth from the facts.” Politics should be guided by a pragmatic observation of what works, rather than Chairman Mao’s grandiose statements.

In order to allow officials to experiment with new economic policies, it was crucial to break the fear and dogma associated with an all-powerful leader. Term limits for the Chinese presidency were introduced in 1982, limiting any leader to two five-year terms. In the post-Deng years, China achieved two orderly leadership transitions – from Jiang Zemin to Hu Jintao, and from Hu to Xi in 2012.

Term limits were also intended to address the issue of succession that often plagues one-party states. From now on, the collective leadership of the party will count more than the charismatic leadership of one man.

But, under the Xi era, the Chinese Communist Party again embraced a cult of personality. He incorporated Xi Jinping’s thought into his constitution at a congress in 2017. It was an honor that had previously only been bestowed on one other leader while he was still in power, Mao. In 2018, the Deng-era term limits for the Chinese presidency were abolished – prepare the ground for Xi to reign for decades, if not for life.

The current intensification of the Xi sect, resembles preparations for next year’s party congress – in which the Chinese leader’s desire to remain in power indefinitely, will have to be endorsed by the party he controls.

Xi is almost certain to get what he wants. Its supporters and organized sycophants will salute the movement. How could they not? The Chinese ruler is said to be a “good emperor” – a wise ruler, who takes whatever steps are necessary to modernize the country.

It is certainly possible to defend Xi’s signature policies, such as cracking down on corruption and a more assertive foreign policy. Current campaigns to reduce inequalities and control the power of big tech companies may also be justified.

But all of these policies could just as easily go wrong. Bullying Taiwan could lead to an unnecessary confrontation with the United States. The crackdown on big tech could scare entrepreneurs and hamper the private sector.

The real difficulty is that if things go wrong, it will be very difficult for anyone to say it openly. All personality cults are based on the idea that the great leader is wiser than everyone around him. We cannot admit that he made mistakes. Chinese critics of Xi’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic have been sent to jail. There will be no public inquiries or parliamentary hearings into the pandemic in Xi’s China.

The cult of Xi is also inherently demeaning to China’s middle class and educated senior officials – who must study Xi’s thinking on a daily basis on a special app. They are expected to express their respect for the leader’s musings and repeat their favorite phrases, such as “Green mountains and clear water are equal to mountains of gold and silver.” Anyone who finds this ritual objectionable or laughable would be wise to keep their thoughts to themselves. The Xi cult means that insincerity and fear are now entrenched in the Chinese system.

Extending Xi’s leadership into the future is also a recipe for a future succession crisis. The Chinese leader is 68 years old. At some point, he will no longer be fit to rule. But how will it be removed?

Xi’s creation of a personality cult and his attempts to become, in effect, the “governor for life” are part of a disturbing global pattern. In Russia, Vladimir Putin is also pushing for constitutional changes that will allow him to remain president for up to 80 years. Donald Trump used to “joke” enviously that the United States should emulate China’s abolition of presidential term limits.

But the United States has checks and balances, which have so far succeeded in thwarting Trump’s worst instincts. In a country like China – without independent courts, without elections or without free media – there are no real constraints on a cult of leadership. This is why Xi is now a danger to his own country.

