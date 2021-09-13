Power PTI and PML-N opposition Imran Khans emerge as main parties in Pak Cantonment Council elections: Reports





On Monday, Pakistan-led Prime Minister Imran Khan Tehreek-i-Insaf and the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz became the two main parties and fought closely in polls conducted in the 39 cantonment councils across the country, a key local competition ahead of the 2023 general election, media reported on Monday.

Voting took place on Sunday in cantonment councils in Pakistan. Voting began at 8 a.m. and continued until 5 p.m. without interruption, according to the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP).

Cantonment councils are semi-elected bodies responsible for dealing with civic work in the cantonments.

Although the result was not officially announced, media showed that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) emerged in the lead, closely followed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Geo News reported that according to the unofficial preliminary results, the PTI won 63 seats, followed closely by the PML-N which won 59, while the independent candidates won 52 seats.

However, Dunya News reported that the PTI secured 60 seats while the independents won with 55 seats.

The two channels reported that among the other parties, the Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) won 17 seats, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) 10, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) seven and the Awami National Party (ANP) ) and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) won two each.

The PTI won the most seats in 18 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), followed by 28 in Punjab, 14 in Sindh and three in Balochistan, Geo News reported. PML-N won big in Punjab, with 51 seats, managing only five in KP, three in Sindh and none in Balochistan.

The PPP were surprisingly unable to defeat the PTI in Sindh, tied with them for 14 seats. The remaining three seats were won in KP, meaning none were won in Punjab or Balochistan.

Independent candidates performed well in Punjab, winning 32 seats. They got nine in KP, seven in Sindh and four in Balochistan.

MQM won all of its 10 seats in Sindh, while JI won five in Sindh and two in Punjab. The ANP won two seats in the KP, while the BAP won two in Balochistan.

There are 219 constituencies in 42 cantonment councils across the country, but polls did not take place in Kamra, Cherat and Murree Gallies cantonments because either the candidates were elected unopposed or the ballot was postponed.

All major political parties, including the ruling PTI, PML-N, and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), as well as various nationalist and religious parties competed in the key elections, which were the third major electoral contest since the elections. General 2018.

Previously, the PTI had won the general elections held in Gilgit-Baltistan in 2020 and in Pakistani Kashmir (PoK) this year.

Since all parties have faced each other individually, the result will provide them with a fair barometer to monitor popular mood and prepare accordingly for the next general election scheduled for 2023.

Previously, the ECP had rejected a request by the PTI to deploy the army in and out of polling stations to maintain law and order and, instead, it called for the deployment of police forces. and paramilitary Rangers and Frontier Constabulary (FC) to keep the peace.

Meanwhile, PTI chief and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the PTI “has proven” that it is the “only party” that has support across the country and in every constituency. .

“The real contest today was with the independents. The position of the People’s Party (Pakistan) and the South League (PML-N) has been revealed,” he said.

