Why Boris Johnson CANCELED Order for 100 Million Covid Vaccines | United Kingdom | New





Boris Johnson’s government has terminated an agreement for 100 million doses of Valneva’s COVID-19 vaccine, the company said this morning. The French biotechnology company announced Monday that it had received a “termination notice” from the British government.

In February of this year, the government said it had obtained some 100 million doses of the Valneva VLA2001 vaccine with the possibility of ordering 90 million more doses in the future. The deal is one of the largest ever signed by the government, with 135 million doses of Pfizer already purchased and 100 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. But the deal fell through, according to the pharmaceutical giant. A statement from the company reads: “Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, today announced that it has received a termination notice from the UK Government (HMG) regarding the supply agreement for its COVID- vaccine candidate. 19, VLA2001. READ MORE: UK Covid deaths clearly collapse amid lockdown fears

“The contract provides that HMG [Her Majesty’s Government] with right of termination. “HMG alleged that the company had breached its obligations under the supply contract, but the company strongly denies this.” He continues, “Valneva has worked tirelessly, and to the best of its ability, on collaboration with HMG, including investing significant resources and efforts to meet HMG’s demands for variant-derived vaccines. “Valneva continues to engage in the development of VLA2001 and will intensify its efforts with other potential customers to ensure that its inactivated vaccine can be used in the fight against the pandemic.

The Valneva vaccine is not currently in use because it is in phase 3 trials. Subject to MHRA approval, the company anticipates that initial vaccine approval could be granted in late 2021. Although regulators must be satisfied before any vaccine is deployed, manufacture at a site in West Lothian, Scotland, had already started. The cancellation is not expected to affect the current rollout of the vaccine. Speaking to BBC Radio’s Good Morning Scotland, Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “We have enough supplies even for a recall program. “I want to give absolute confidence to everyone listening that we have the necessary supplies to continue immunizing and especially with a booster program on the horizon.” DO NOT MISS

Why was the contract canceled? The contract was terminated due to an alleged breach of contract. However, the government has yet to confirm the nature of the breach of contract. Express.co.uk has contacted the Department of Health for comment.

