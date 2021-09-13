Veerappa Moily, PM Narendra Modi condolences death of Oscar Fernandes-India News, Firstpost





Fernandes, a former Union minister and member of the Rajya Sabha, died Monday in a private hospital in Mangaluru. He was 80, according to family sources.

File image of Oscar Fernandes. Image: Twitter @smrutirlenka

New Delhi: Top Congressman Veerappa Moily regretted the death of former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes on Monday, saying the nation had lost a great leader. Fernandes, a former Union minister and member of the Rajya Sabha, died Monday in a private hospital in Mangaluru. He was 80, according to family sources. Fernandes was hospitalized in July after suffering a head injury from a fall while practicing yoga at his home. He had also undergone surgery to remove a clot in his brain. “Today we have lost one of the prominent leaders of the Congress Party who has served the party continuously for more than five decades. He was loyal to the party and totally devoted to it. He worked together in the district party. , state and national level with me, ”said Moily, who worked closely with Fernandes in Karnataka, in a statement. “For any party crisis we have always relied on him and he was also a crisis manager. I have lost a personal friend, the nation has lost a great leader and the party has lost a dedicated leader. My condolences to his family, ”he said. noted. Prime Minister Modi apologizes for Oscar Fernandes death Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his anguish over the death of Congress veteran and former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes. Fernandes died in a private hospital in Karnataka. He was 80 years old. “Saddened by the passing of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Oscar Fernandes Ji. In this sad hour, my thoughts and prayers are with his family and supporters. May his soul rest in peace,” the prime minister said. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called Oscar’s disappearance a “personal loss”. My sincere condolences to the family and friends of Shri Oscar Fernandes Ji. It is a personal loss for me. He has been a guide and mentor to many of us in the Congress Party. He will be missed and fondly remembered for his contributions, ”he tweeted. My sincere condolences to the family and friends of Shri Oscar Fernandes Ji.

It is a personal loss for me. He has been a guide and mentor to many of us in the Congress Party. He will be missed and fondly remembered for his contributions. pic.twitter.com/NZVD592GSJ – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 13, 2021 President Ram Nath Kovind also mourned Fernandes’ disappearance. “Sad to hear that veteran parliamentarian Shri Oscar Fernandes is no more. He was a leader rooted in the ground and committed to the well-being of the people. He will be sadly missed by all. Condolences to his family, friends and his supporters, ”he tweeted. Sad to learn that veteran parliamentarian Shri Oscar Fernandes is no more. He was a leader rooted in the ground and committed to the well-being of the people. He will be sadly missed by all. Condolences to his family, friends and followers. – President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 13, 2021 The official Congress Twitter account also paid tribute to their ‘devotee’, saying: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Oscar Fernandes ji, our deepest condolences to his family. A pillar of Congress, its vision of an inclusive India has had a huge influence on the politics of our time. The congressional family will deeply regret his mentorship and advice. “ We are deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Oscar Fernandes ji, our deepest condolences to his family. A pillar of Congress, its vision of an inclusive India has had a huge influence on the politics of our time. His mentorship and guidance will be dearly missed by the Congress family. pic.twitter.com/UXcLI765yP – Congress (@INCIndia) September 13, 2021

