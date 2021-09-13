President Joko Widodo monitors vaccination against Covid-19 organized by BIN in Gresik





SURYA.CO.ID, GRESIK – The President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI), Joko Widodo, monitored the Covid-19 vaccination organized by the State Intelligence Agency (BIN) in Gresik Regency by video conference. Vaccination took place at SMA Negeri 1 Cerme with a total of 5,500 doses of Sinovac vaccine. The vaccination took place simultaneously with nine other locations spread across Indonesia on Monday (9/13/2021) morning. In his remarks, President Joko Widodo said the goal of vaccinating students is for them to be healthy and protected from the dangers of Covid-19. “So that our students all remain healthy and protected from the dangers of Covid-19 and can immediately undergo face-to-face learning,” he said. He added that schools should actively participate and coordinate with local governments, in order to speed up the implementation of vaccinations for students in their respective locations. “What is also important is that we are already at level 3 or level 2 at all principals, going after regents and mayors to immediately vaccinate our students so that they can be completed, can be completed. Can – help you from Mr. Kabinda, from the police, from the TNI, all, the important thing is that the speed is reached immediately for the vaccination of the pupils, so that the face-to-face learning is limited “, a- he declared. Head of East Java BIN (Kabinda) Marsma TNI Rudy Iskandar said the vaccination program with 5,500 vaccine doses prepared was spread over four points. The details, SMA Negeri 1 Cerme are 1,250 doses, then 1,250 doses for middle school, high school and vocational students at YPI Darussalam Cerme, as well as 2,500 doses for students of MAN 1 Gresik in Bungah district . “We are also doing door-to-door vaccinations for the Kebomas district community, we are targeting residents and farmers,” said Rudy. Rudy also said that the vaccination program had not only taken place in Gresik. Vaccinations will also take place in other regencies and towns in East Java.

