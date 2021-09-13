GOP 2024 hopes tread cautiously around Trump





With Trump increasingly signaling that he is positioning himself for another presidential campaign, this reflects the political limbo in which leading Republicans find themselves trapped. Always aware that they are operating under Trump’s watchful eye, they tread cautiously for fear of alienating the easily provoked old. President.

Trump’s oversight over the race isn’t going to affect what these potential candidates are going to do at this point. Now at some point he will. Whatever you need to do right now, test post, raise money, if you have an early state strategy, go to Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina, these candidates can do it because that we have a big upcoming midterm election at stake, said veteran Iowa-based Republican presidential campaign strategist David Kochel. All of this can continue without Trump.

It’s a delicate balance, which requires campaigning in a post-Trump landscape where, even after defeat, Trump continues to outshine everything and everyone in the party.

On Thursday, a GOP presidential candidate, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, took a potentially perilous stance in a major speech where he almost called out Trump for bogging Republicans in the quicksand of endless grievances.

We need to turn our attention to the future and stop wallowing in the past, he told an audience at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, Calif. Republicans must face the realities of the 2020 election and learn not to hide from them. We need to discredit the extremists among us as we have done before, and discuss this more in a moment. We need to give up conspiracy theorists and truth deniers, those who know best and those who are just plain crazy.

Yet Christie never mentioned Trump at all, although the former president continues to wallow in false allegations of voter fraud and remains the party leading the denial of truth about the 2020 election result.

Almost every leading GOP presidential prospect has already said they will not challenge Trump in a Republican primary. One reason: Trump still has an iron grip on the party, according to Republican attitudes polls. A poll by Republican-style company Echelon Insights last month showed that 68% of 2024 primary voters would choose Trump and only 25% would favor another candidate. Half of the respondents said they were Trump’s first voters, while 43% said they were the Republican Party’s first voters.

With much of the party still revolving around Trump, Republicans hoping to participate in a primary recognize the need to pay tribute to the state of the economy before Covid. But on Sunday, they were reluctant to embrace Trump’s claims of widespread electoral fraud and there was little talk of Trump’s handling of the pandemic. Instead, the focus has been on the threat to nullify the culture of the left and on President Joe Biden, who has been called weak-minded.

In 2023, we were going to tell Joe Biden it was 2024 and he could go home to Delaware, Cruz told 1,200 Republicans attending the 5th annual Nebraska Steak Fry.

For Cruz, Pence and DeSantis, the rejection of the presidential speech is difficult to reconcile with their appearance at Steak Fry, an event that took place within the Omaha media market, which is broadcast in 10 counties in the west of the ‘Iowa.

Nebraska is as close to Iowa as it gets. We can see Nebraska from our home, Kochel said.

Of the three prominent Republicans who traveled to Nebraska for the event, Pence is perhaps the most precariously placed when it comes to Trump.

The former vice president fell out of favor with staunch Trump supporters when he refused to try to block Congressional certification on Jan.6 of the 2020 presidential election results.

Anti-Pence sentiment is so strong in some Republican neighborhoods that organizers of the Sunday event, hosted by Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, feared Pence might be booed. But the Midwestern crowd was friendly with Pence, who spoke several times about faith, abortion, and prayer.

The former vice president verified the name of the Trump-Pence case, announced their pre-pandemic economic record and bragged about Operation Warp Speed, which led to the rapid development of three Covid vaccines.

Once known for his loyalty to Trump, Pence has been held back in his talks about his former boss, but he has portrayed Trump as an ideal versus Biden over Afghanistan, where the abrupt withdrawal under the Democratic president has led to chaos and on the death of 13 American soldiers. Pence said he was in the room when Trump negotiated a February 2020 deal with the Taliban by threatening his leader, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

Cruz and DeSantis also focused on Afghanistan and said that the chaotic withdrawal of American troops made the United States weak in the eyes of its adversaries.

Ron DeSantis is seen. | AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee

If Trump does not run in 2024, DeSantis consistently ranks among the top picks for Republican voters, as his combative nature and outspoken style captures the sense of combat that many conservatives seek.

DeSantis has built a big lead with Trump Republicans, said Patrick Ruffini, a pollster at Echelon Insights. What you are seeing is that DeSantis is dominant in Trump’s first lane and has made inroads into the party’s first lane. He is a candidate for Trump’s taste, but he does not limit himself to this path.

Much of DeSantis’ appeal is his knack for aggressively criticizing Awakening and dragging Biden into fierce political battles with him over handling Covid. Where Biden has called for masking and mandatory vaccinations of many employees to protect people’s health, DeSantis has presented itself as anti-warrant and anti-lockdown, saying it is costing people their jobs and their freedom.

When Biden violates the Constitution, DeSantis said on Sunday, we will be on the front lines with a full spectrum response. It is the least we can do.

