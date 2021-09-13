The people arrested for distributing posters while welcoming Jokowi …





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – number of persons stopped security forces when President Joko Widodo a.k.a Jokowi to do working visit to zones. Based on records Kompas.com, from 2019 to 2021, there were three incidents of arrests when Jokowi made a working visit to the area. All three arrests were made for the same reason, namely due to the spread attach when welcoming Jokowi's arrival in the region. Read also: When Jokowi met Joko Widodo in Klaten … Where and when did the arrests take place? UNS students

President Joko Widodo paid a working visit to Central Java today, Monday (9/13/2021). One of the agendas for this working visit was to attend the Rector's Forum at Sebelas Maret University (UNS) in Surakarta. Estimate TribunSolo.com, when Jokowi visited the UNS, a number of students were arrested for wanting to display a poster in front of the UNS. This was confirmed by the president of BEM UNS, Zakky Musthofa. "We want to welcome Mr. Jokowi, but maybe some friends want to express their appreciation through posters and so on," Zakky said. Read also: Jokowi wants public access to the Covid-19 vaccination to be easier However, before the banner was deployed, the students had been anticipated by the police. The police do scanning outside the UNS campus and searched the bags of a number of students. "Our friends have been arrested. About seven people, and it seems there are even more," he said. He is still trying to find out where the seven students were taken by the police. Zakky said the writing on the banner had no element of insulting the president. However, the students want the president to solve a number of national issues that the students say need to be addressed. "It's filled with polite words, eg Jokowi, please fix the KPK," he said.

