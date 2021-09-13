Boris Johnson tears the rules of the Covid: what is his plan for the winter?





Boris Johnson is due to announce his Covid-19 winter plan tomorrow, detailing how the government will tackle the virus over the next few months without resorting to lockdowns or tighter restrictions. Prime Minister is said to be strongly against another lockdown, senior government source said The telegraph, and should argue that the UK must learn to live with the virus now that all adults have been offered the jab. At a press conference tomorrow, Johnson is believed to say vaccinations will now be Britain’s main line of defense against the spread of the disease. This is the new normal. We must learn to live with Covid, the main source Johnson will tell the nation said. Vaccines are a wall of defense. Fall and winter offer some uncertainty, but the PM is strongly against another lockdown. Jab addiction Vaccines will be our first line of defense in the winter months, the government said in aPress releaseafter the Johnsonsautumn and winter plan for the management of Covid. As of September 12, nearly 81% of people aged 16 and over were fully vaccinated, while nearly 90% had received the first of two doses of the vaccine. As part of the announcement of his winter plan, the Prime Minister is expected to approve the rollout of booster vaccines, although it is not yet clear who will be eligible for a third dose of a Covid vaccine. It is now believed that the vaccine’s effectiveness may decrease over time, leaving some with insufficient protection against the virus from two doses. New research has shown that about 40% of people with weakened immune systems had a poor antibody response and therefore potentially less protection after two doses of the vaccine, the report reported. BBC. Up to half a million people in the UK could be eligible for a third dose, the broadcaster said. The government is also awaiting the opinion of its chief doctors to know whether injections will be offered to young people aged 12 to 15. According to The telegraphs Ben-Riley Smith, there is widespread expectation within Whitehall for a green light on the matter. If approved, children could start receiving Covid-19 vaccines as early as next week.

It comes just weeks after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) said the margin of advantage of stinging 12-15 year olds was considered too small for the committee to recommend. to do. Instead, the JCVI advised that children with underlying health conditions and vulnerable parents should be offered the jab. But Health Secretary Sajid Javidas has asked England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty and his counterparts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to consider vaccinating the 12 to 15 years in a broader perspective. Javid said he would then review the chief medical officers’ advice, relying on the advice of the JCVI, before making a decision shortly. Now the NHS and principals have reportedly been put on hold to introduce the mass vaccination program to schools, reported The Guardian. National vaccine passports abolished But while vaccines can be a major part of defense, vaccine passports won’t, noted Sky News, after Javid announced that his intention to introduce national vaccine passports to England had been dropped. But it’s a move that could set England apart from Scotland and Wales, the broadcaster noted, as a motion to bring them to Scotland was passed on Thursday and a decision is expected in Wales this week. next. Speaking onThe Andrew Marr ShowThe health secretary said the government was abandoning plans to make vaccine passports mandatory when visiting nightclubs and other crowded places. We shouldn’t be doing things for fun. It’s fair to say that most people instinctively dislike the idea, he told the program. We were right to look at it properly, to look at the evidence, he added. While we have to keep it in reserve as a potential option, I’m happy to say that we won’t be moving forward with vaccine passport plans. Parts of the coronavirus law repealed Further strict lockdowns appear unlikely after reports Johnson is expected to repeal parts of the coronavirus law introduced in March 2020 that are no longer needed, government officials say. This includes the power to detain potentially infectious people and shut down sectors of the economy, or to apply restrictions on events and gatherings. But vital elements will be retained, said The independent, including providing sick pay to those who self-isolate on day one rather than day seven, ordering schools to remain open and people to self-isolate if they receive a positive PCR test. Face masks and working from home could be back According toThe temperature. The document reported that ministers are increasingly concerned about the severe pressure the NHS could face in the event of a bad flu season combined with an increase in coronavirus cases. The restrictions could be put in place as part of a list of options compiled by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) to limit the spread of the virus without forcing the country into another full lockdown.

