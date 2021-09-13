PRESIDENT’S PRINCESS Joko Widodo Inaugurated as Mother of PAUD Medan City





TRIBUN-MEDAN.COM, MEDAN – Kahiyang Ayu, the wife of Medan Mayor Bobby Nasution, who became the chairman of Medan City PKK TP, was also inaugurated as the mother of early childhood education ( PAUD) of Medan City for the period 2021-2024. The inauguration was confirmed by PAUD North Sumatra Province Mother Ms. Nawal Lubis, Edy Rahmayadi in Tengku Rizal Nurdin Hall, North Sumatra Governor’s Office. In addition to Ms. Kahiyang Ayu Bobby Afif Nasution, PAUD Mothers of North Sumatra Province also inaugurated PAUD Mothers of Binjai City, PAUD Mothers of Serdang Bedagai Regency and virtually inaugurated 17 PAUD Mothers of Regency / town in North Sumatra. The strengthening of Bunda PAUD went well and this service started with the singing of Lagu Indonesia Raya and Mars PAUD. Then filled in with the reading of the confirmation decision letter. In addition, Mrs. Kahiyang Ayu Bobby Afif Nasution with mother from PAUD districts / towns all over North Sumatra was inaugurated by mother from PAUD in North Sumatra province. The event was marked by the inaugural words and the reading of the Commitment by all the PAUD flowers that were confirmed. After being inaugurated, Mother PAUD from North Sumatra Province pinned the scarf to Mother PAUD from Medan City, Mother PAUD from Binjai City and Mother PAUD from Serdang Bedagai Regency. For PAUD Mothers who attend Virtually, the sling is made by the Mayor / Regent. This inauguration ended with the signing of the minutes by Mother PAUD from North Sumatra Province with Mother PAUD from Medan City and all PAUD Mothers from North Sumatra Regency / City. In her speech, the Mother of PAUD in North Sumatra Province, Mrs. Nawal Lubis, Edy Rahmayadi, said that the Mother of PAUD has played a very important role as a symbol as well as a main partner of the national PAUD movement. In addition, Mother PAUD is also a mother figure who is a central figure at all levels of government. “Currently, PAUD has a Pokja that can help PAUD mothers in the performance of their duties. This means that the Pokja can coordinate with the education office and work partners or other organizations. that the PAUD mothers who are inaugurated will be able to maintain their confidence and become a mother figure who will always be remembered by the next generation of the nation, ”he explained. On this occasion, the Mother of PAUD Medan City expressed her gratitude for the mandate entrusted to her as Mother of PAUD Medan City. Ms. Kahiyang Ayu Bobby Afif Nasution will create programs to promote early childhood education in the city of Medan. Where this is part of our efforts to support one of Medan City’s visions and missions in the field of education.

