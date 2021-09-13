Prime Minister Modi, Rahul Gandhi and others offer condolences on the death of Oscar Fernandes





Oscar Fernandes (80), former Union minister and member of the Rajya Sabha, died Monday in a private hospital in Mangaluru



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his anguish over the death of Congress veteran Oscar Fernandes. Mr. Fernandes (80), a former Union minister and member of the Rajya Sabha, died Monday in a private hospital in Mangaluru. Mr Fernandes was hospitalized in July after suffering a head injury from a fall while practicing yoga at his home. He had also undergone surgery to remove a clot in his brain. “Saddened by the passing of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Oscar Fernandes Ji. In this sad hour, my thoughts and prayers are with his family and supporters. May his soul rest in peace,” the prime minister said. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also lamented the disappearance of the top party leader, remembering him as a guide and mentor. He called Mr. Fernandes’ death a “personal loss”. “My sincere condolences to the family and friends of Shri Oscar Fernandes Ji. It is a personal loss for me. He has been a guide and mentor to many of us in the Congress party,” said Mr. Gandhi on Twitter. “He will be missed and fondly remembered for his contributions,” he added. Mr. Fernandes was a serving member of the Rajya Sabha of Karnataka. He had been a member of the Lok Sabha five times and a member of the Rajya Sabha four times. He entered politics as a member of the Udupi City Council and was first elected to Lok Sabha in 1980. Mr. Fernandes became Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister in December 1984, then Secretary General of AICC in 1985. Subsequently, he became President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress in 1986 and Secretary General of AICC from 1996 . Also speaking about the disappearance of Mr. Fernandes, the main leader of Congress, Mr. Veerappa Moily, said the nation has lost a great leader. “Today we have lost one of the prominent leaders of the Congress Party who has served the party continuously for more than five decades. He was loyal to the party and totally devoted to it. He worked together in the district party. , state and national level with me, ”said Moily, who worked closely with Fernandes in Karnataka, in a statement. “For any party crisis we have always relied on him and he was also a crisis manager. I have lost a personal friend, the nation has lost a great leader and the party has lost a dedicated leader. My condolences to his family, ”he said. noted.

