These 21 states with most COVID-19 cases voted for Trump





KEY POINTS Only two Biden voting states had more COVID-19 cases than national ratio12 Trump voting states are among 17 least vaccinated states 20% of Republicans say they are unlikely to get vaccinated against COVID-19

According to the data, many states that voted for former President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election are now seeing a slight increase in COVID-19 cases.

A Washington Post analysis found that of the 23 U.S. states with the highest number of new cases per capita, 21 voted for Trump in the 2020 presidential election. These states are Louisiana, Utah, United States of America. Ohio, Kansas, North Dakota, Indiana, Idaho, Montana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Texas, Florida, Mississippi, Alabama, Wyoming, Alaska, West Virginia, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee.

By comparison, only two states – Hawaii and Georgia – that voted for President Joe Biden had more COVID-19 cases per capita than the national ratio.

The same statistic applies to the number of deaths from COVID-19. Of the 18 states with more new deaths than the national ratio, 14 voted for Trump. When it comes to vaccinations, 12 Trump-voting states are among the 17 least vaccinated states.

“Republicans were less concerned about the virus, less likely to adopt practices such as masking, more likely to voice their opposition to the vaccination, and (obviously) voted more strongly for Trump,” wrote Philip Bump, Washington Posts national correspondent.

“The states with the most new cases and deaths are the states that are less heavily vaccinated and that have been more supportive of Trump last year.”

In a poll by KFF, 20% of Republicans said they definitely will not get the COVID-19 vaccine. By comparison, only 16% of independent voters and 5% of Democratic voters said they were against vaccination.

The poll also found that 54% of Republicans have been vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to 63% of independent voters and 86% of Democrats.

The analysis comes after Biden on Thursday announced a new vaccine mandate that would require federal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The mandate also asked employers of more than 100 workers to require vaccinations among workers or order regular tests.

We have been patient, but our patience is running out and your refusal has cost us all, Biden said during the announcement.

After Bidens’ move, several Republican officials threatened legal action against him, saying the mandate was unconstitutional and an attack on private companies.

The president is expected to announce further measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 before the opening of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

