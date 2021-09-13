BIN continues mass vaccinations in 10 provinces





The student vaccination program is (ongoing) under the leadership of President Joko Widodo Jakarta (ANTARA) – The State Intelligence Agency (BIN) continued to organize mass vaccination programs for students and the public to support the achievement of herd immunity by the end of the year, said the head of the agency. According to a press release received from the BIN on Monday, the agency organized vaccinations in 10 provinces of Indonesia, including Central Java. “The student vaccination program is (ongoing) under the leadership of President Joko Widodo. The vaccination itself can protect you and your family,” said BIN chief, general police (retired) , Budi Gunawan, while accompanying President Widodo for a review. vaccinations in Klaten and Sukoharjo, in central Java, on Monday. Vaccination programs are expected to cover 70 percent of the population and help achieve herd immunity by the end of the year, he added. “This COVID-19 vaccination program is an acceleration of the government’s 3 million doses per day vaccination program,” he explained. Related News: Purbalingga Confirms 109,968 Residents Received First Dose Of Vaccine Gunawan expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the community and all parties who have helped make COVID-19 vaccination programs – aimed at preventing the coronavirus, which cannot be completely eliminated – a success. He reminded the public to continue to apply health protocols after getting vaccinated. Meanwhile, during Monday’s review, BIN provided a total of 58,000 doses of vaccines and distributed social assistance and vitamins in 10 provinces. The provinces were Central Java (Klaten District and Sukoharjo District), Banten (Serang Town, Serang District and Cilegon Town), West Java (Tasikmalaya Town), DIY (Yogyakarta Town, Bantul District, Gunungkidul and Sleman District), East Java. (Gresik district), North Sumatra (Deli Serdang district), West Sumatra (Dharmasraya district), Riau (Siak district, Dumai town and Kampar district), East Kalimantan (Balikpapan town, Bontang town) and South Sulawesi (Gowa district). In central Java, vaccines were administered by BIN medical intelligence officers to students and residents at three locations. Related News: C Java Starts Booster Vaccine Delivery For Health Workers In Klaten region, mass immunizations were carried out door-to-door in Ngledok village, Delanggu sub-district, Klaten district. Mass door-to-door vaccinations took place in Brontowiryan village, Kartosuro sub-district, Sukoharjo district. A mass vaccination for students was organized at Kartosuro 1 high school in Ngabeyan village, Kartosuro sub-district, Sukoharjo village. Meanwhile, on Monday, President Widodo continued his visit to Sukoharjo and Klaten, in central Java, to review immunization activities organized by the BIN. It also virtually looked at vaccination implementation in nine other provinces as part of efforts to ensure easy public access to vaccinations so that the spread of COVID-19 can be controlled. Related News: President Jokowi Visits Central Java to Review Immunization Program Related News: Boyolali Prepares 12,950 COVID-19

