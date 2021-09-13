Yogi govt to complete PM Modi’s 71st birthday 4.5 years; “We will highlight past achievements”, says CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his government would complete 4.5 years on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 71st birthday on September 17.

“On PM Modi’s birthday, September 17 to October 7, several programs will be held in the state … t been a private development district in the past 4.5 years,” Yogi Adityanath said. .

It is reported that the Uttar Pradesh BJP will launch a 20-day “Sewa Aur Samarpan Abhiyan” to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 20 years in politics from September 17, which is also his 71st birthday.

The party will organize health camps, blood donation camps, cleanliness and vaccination campaigns, as well as environmental protection campaigns across the state from September 17 to October 7.

It was also decided that the party would hold “chaupals” in the 27,700 Shakti Kendras comprising 1.63 lakh stands on September 19 to mark the end of Yogi Adityanath’s four and a half years of government in the state.

According to the president of the BJP of Uttar Pradesh, Swatantra Dev Singh, “the objective is to make public various decisions of the state government”.

On September 20, all BJP deputies will contact the population and tell them about the development work being undertaken in their constituencies in the Assembly.

It will be followed by a door-to-door campaign from September 26. On October 2, the anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, cleanliness campaigns will take place at the division level.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi will be in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow to lay the foundation stone for Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University in Aligarh, CM Yogi Adityanath informed.

Yogi reviewed the preparations for the foundation stone ceremony on Monday.

According to DIG Deepak Kumar, preparations have been made in accordance with all COVID-19 SOPs.

“We have made preparations and are following all SOPs. We are also trying to maintain steady traffic here,” DIG said.

Last year, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet approved the proposal to establish the new university in Aligarh, named Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh.

Singh was an Indian freedom fighter, social reformer, revolutionary, writer, journalist who served as chairman of the Provisional Government of India, which served as the Indian government in exile during WWI.

(With IANS and ANI inputs)

