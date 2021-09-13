PCB chief Ramiz Raja on bilateral cricket with India – The New Indian Express





By PTI

LAHORE: Newly elected Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja on Monday said resuming bilateral missions with India was “impossible at the moment” and that he was also “in no rush” as he is only focusing on the domestic circuit of his country at this point. point.

The 59-year-old, who officially took office on Monday after being unanimously elected, also acknowledged that being president of PCB is one of the toughest jobs in cricket.

“It is a very big challenge and many boxes had to be ticked before the Prime Minister (Imran Khan) decided to give me this difficult job,” he said at a press conference here.

Asked about the possibility of a resumption of the bilateral series between Pakistan and India, Raja replied: “Impossible for the moment …”

“… because the sporting model has been spoiled by politics and at the moment it is a status quo and we are in no rush on this issue because we have to focus on our national and local cricket”, he said. -he adds.

He also expressed his displeasure with the development of the lack of a decision review system in the upcoming Pakistan-New Zealand white ball round in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

“Yes, there is no doubt that this DRS issue reflects a mess and I will be looking into that,” he said.

Raja expressed reservations about the level of training in the country and said there was an urgent need to improve local infrastructure in the country.

When asked if he would allow board CEO Wasim Khan to continue, Raja made it clear that he would not be discussing the organization’s internal issues in public.

However, he claimed that if it was a proper responsibility, 90% of civil servants deserved to be fired from the board.

Raja has also been asked about the India-Pakistan game at the upcoming T20 World Cup in Dubai.

The game is scheduled for October 24.

“It’s a stopping blow and when I met the players of the Pakistani team, I told them that I wanted the tables to be reversed this time and that the team must be 100% operational for the match and succeed, ”he said.

The new PCB president has also said he wants the national team to play cricket without fear.

“We have to be prepared to face problems and lose games, but I told players that they shouldn’t worry about being sure of their place in the squad and playing cricket without fear.

“I know we will face more failure than success when we take this path, but we have to do it if we are to become relevant in world cricket. Because it is a process and we also have to change it. state of mind of our players. “

Raja is Pakistan’s 18th test and ODI’s 12th captain, and has played 255 international matches in which he scored 8,674 points between 1984 and 1997.

He previously served the PCB as Managing Director from 2003-2004 and represented Pakistan on the ICC Board of Directors General and currently sits on the MCC World Cricket Committee.

After his retirement he was a successful broadcaster.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/sport/cricket/2021/sep/13/impossible-right-now-but-we-are-not-in-hurry-pcb-chief-ramiz-raja-on-bilateral-cricket-with-india-2358150.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos