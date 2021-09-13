Politics
COVID-19: Boris Johnson wants to avoid vaccine passports in England “if possible” – but will keep them “in reserve” | Politics News
Boris Johnson said the government wanted to avoid the introduction of COVID vaccine passports in England “if possible”, but added that they would be an option to be kept “in reserve”.
The Prime Minister, who will present his plan to deal with coronavirus over the next fall and winter months, said he would “do whatever is right to protect the country”.
Latest COVID – follow live updates
Ministers had previously planned to demonstrate two doses of a COVID-19[female[feminine vaccine a condition of entry to nightclubs and other crowded places in England by the end of this month.
Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi said as part of these plans that a coronavirus the test would no longer be “sufficient proof” that a person was sure of COVID.
In the middle of a reaction from some Conservative MPs and nightclub owners, the government is now preparing to drop the immediate introduction of passports for COVID vaccines, with Health Secretary Sajid Javid this weekend revealing plans “will not go forward”.
However, Mr Javid and now Mr Johnson have admitted that they may still be an option in the coming months.
Ahead of a press conference on Tuesday – in which he will appear alongside England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and the Government’s Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance – the Prime Minister said he ” would give a full update on plans for fall and winter “.
Asked on Monday about the possible introduction of vaccine passports during a visit to a British Gas training academy in Leicestershire, Mr.
“But I think you have to be careful and keep things in reserve in case things change.”
The prime minister also refused to rule out the prospect of another lockdown this winter.
“We have to do whatever is right to protect the country,” he said. “But the way things are going right now, we’re very confident in the steps we’ve taken.”
Follow the Daily podcast on Apple podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Streamer
Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said on Monday that the use of COVID vaccine passports “should never prevent people from getting essential services.”
He added that they could “possibly” be used for “certain events” but should be used “in conjunction with testing,” so people have an alternate option to prove their COVID status.
“There should always be an alternative – either a double vaccination or a negative test,” Sir Keir said.
When asked if he would support another lockdown, the Labor leader said the best way to avoid one was “to go with caution and continue with practical measures like masks on public transport and confined spaces “.
The Scottish government persists in its intention to introduce the use of COVID vaccine passports for those over 18 – with no alternative to a negative test result – for attendance at venues such as nightclubs or indoor events of 500 or more participants, live outdoor unseated events with more than 4,000 people in the audience and “any event of any kind that brings together more than 10,000 people”.
Speaking at the SNP conference on Monday, Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon suggested the measure could prevent further restrictions from being implemented.
“All of these basic mitigation measures make a difference,” she said.
“The same will be true of the limited vaccine certification scheme approved by Parliament last week. I hope it won’t be necessary for long.
“But if just showing that we’ve been vaccinated helps keep businesses open and our lives unrestricted, then I think it will be worth it.”
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-boris-johnson-wants-to-avoid-vaccine-passports-in-england-if-we-possibly-can-but-will-keep-them-in-reserve-12407127
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]