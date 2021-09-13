COVID-19: Boris Johnson wants to avoid vaccine passports in England “if possible” – but will keep them “in reserve” | Politics News

Boris Johnson said the government wanted to avoid the introduction of COVID vaccine passports in England “if possible”, but added that they would be an option to be kept “in reserve”.

The Prime Minister, who will present his plan to deal with coronavirus over the next fall and winter months, said he would “do whatever is right to protect the country”.

Latest COVID – follow live updates

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





Javid explains why he is against COVID passports



Ministers had previously planned to demonstrate two doses of a COVID-19[female[feminine vaccine a condition of entry to nightclubs and other crowded places in England by the end of this month.

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi said as part of these plans that a coronavirus the test would no longer be “sufficient proof” that a person was sure of COVID.

In the middle of a reaction from some Conservative MPs and nightclub owners, the government is now preparing to drop the immediate introduction of passports for COVID vaccines, with Health Secretary Sajid Javid this weekend revealing plans “will not go forward”.

However, Mr Javid and now Mr Johnson have admitted that they may still be an option in the coming months.

Ahead of a press conference on Tuesday – in which he will appear alongside England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and the Government’s Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance – the Prime Minister said he ” would give a full update on plans for fall and winter “.

Asked on Monday about the possible introduction of vaccine passports during a visit to a British Gas training academy in Leicestershire, Mr.

“But I think you have to be careful and keep things in reserve in case things change.”

The prime minister also refused to rule out the prospect of another lockdown this winter.

“We have to do whatever is right to protect the country,” he said. “But the way things are going right now, we’re very confident in the steps we’ve taken.”

Picture:

Boris Johnson has also refused to rule out another lockdown, but is confident it won’t be necessary



Follow the Daily podcast on Apple podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Streamer

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said on Monday that the use of COVID vaccine passports “should never prevent people from getting essential services.”

He added that they could “possibly” be used for “certain events” but should be used “in conjunction with testing,” so people have an alternate option to prove their COVID status.

“There should always be an alternative – either a double vaccination or a negative test,” Sir Keir said.

When asked if he would support another lockdown, the Labor leader said the best way to avoid one was “to go with caution and continue with practical measures like masks on public transport and confined spaces “.

The Scottish government persists in its intention to introduce the use of COVID vaccine passports for those over 18 – with no alternative to a negative test result – for attendance at venues such as nightclubs or indoor events of 500 or more participants, live outdoor unseated events with more than 4,000 people in the audience and “any event of any kind that brings together more than 10,000 people”.

Speaking at the SNP conference on Monday, Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon suggested the measure could prevent further restrictions from being implemented.

“All of these basic mitigation measures make a difference,” she said.

“The same will be true of the limited vaccine certification scheme approved by Parliament last week. I hope it won’t be necessary for long.

“But if just showing that we’ve been vaccinated helps keep businesses open and our lives unrestricted, then I think it will be worth it.”