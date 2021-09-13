Four Papuan districts can form the province of South Papua: Minister of the Interior

Manokwari, West Papua (ANTARA) – Home Secretary Tito Karnavian pointed out “a specialty” relating to public aspirations in Merauke, Boven Digoel, Mappi and Asmat districts in Papua province regarding a regional division to create the province of South Papua.

To that end, the government will revise Papua’s Special Autonomy Law, according to Karnavian, who previously headed the Papua Police Headquarters before being promoted to chief of the Indonesian National Police and then minister of the ‘Interior.

Karnavian made the statement during his working visit with Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD to Sota Sub-district in Merauke District, Papua Province, near the Indonesian border- Papua New Guinea Sunday.

Karnavian further called for accelerated development in Papua, so that the regional division for the establishment of the province of South Papua with Merauke as its capital becomes indispensable.

At first, the Pegunungan Bintang district wanted to be part of the province of South Papua, but due to its geographic proximity to Jayapura, it united with the “Saereri division”, he noted.

Referring to new regulations, four districts in South Papua could have formed their own province, he noted, adding that the Home Office is currently deliberating and preparing government regulations, he said.

Coordinating Minister Mahfud MD has given his ministry a deadline to complete the government’s settlement on this regional division by October 19, 2021. It has yet to be merged with the aspirations of those at the local level, Karnavian said.

Therefore, Karnavian urged community leaders and all sections of society in general in the districts of Merauke, Boven Digoel, Mappi and Asmat to unite in expressing their aspirations for the establishment of the province of South Papua.

They are also to write a letter to Indonesian President Joko Widodo, he noted, adding that Merauke district has vast potential in agriculture and fishing.

Due to its enormous potential and the sufficient availability of human resources, it is convinced that South Papua will become the most developed province in the territory of Papua.

ANTARA reported earlier that the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR) had ratified the bill amending the Papua Special Autonomy Law No.21 of 2001.

The bill that House members promulgated in a plenary session on July 15, 2021, includes 18 revised chapters and two new chapters, according to the head of the House Special Committee for the Amendment of the Special Law on the autonomy of Papua, Komarudin Watubun.

The adopted bill took into account the need to regulate the privileges of indigenous Papuans in the political, educational, health, labor and economic sectors, as well as to support customary communities, he said.

It offers more space for native Papuans to get involved in politics and organizations, such as the Papuan People’s Assembly (MRP) and Papua Legislative Councils (DPRK) in districts and cities.

At least 250 seats will currently be reserved for native Papuans in Papua’s legislative councils at the district and city level (DPRK), noted Watubun. At the same time, 30 percent of the seats in the DPRK will be reserved for indigenous Papuan women, he noted.

