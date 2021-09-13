Xi Jinping hails “model plateau battalion” for outstanding service

Chinese President Xi Jinping praised the outstanding service of a People’s Liberation Army battalion stationed in the plateau region in a response to a letter from its soldiers and officers.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, wrote that all the soldiers and officers of the “model plateau battalion”, in view of the mission entrusted by the Party and the people, have “guarded the sacred territory of the motherland with youth and blood in the ‘forbidden zone of life’, and excelled in their duties.”

“You all did a good job! he wrote in the letter.

Noting that their task is arduous and the responsibility enormous, Xi said he hoped the border forces would carry on their tradition, strengthen training and war exercises, fulfill their duty faithfully, and render more meritorious service to the Party and to the people.

In August 2016, Xi signed orders to confer the title of “model plateau battalion” on the military unit.

In their recent letter to Xi, the battalion members reported on their performance over the past five years and renewed their commitment to protecting China’s borders.

The highly decorated battalion is stationed in a plateau region at an average elevation of over 4,800 meters, which experiences a minimum temperature of minus 40 degrees Celsius and high winds more than 200 days a year.