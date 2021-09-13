A team of experts carefully preserves the artefacts of the Turkish museum





Unique historical artifacts and mosaics are carefully cleaned and preserved by a team of experts for future generations at the Archaeological Museum in Sanliurfa in southeastern Turkey. The museum, which was opened to visitors in 2015 by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, offers visitors the chance to see the adventure of humanity from the earliest ages to the present day with historical artifacts on display, animations and imitations. Restoration experts meticulously examine the unique mosaics depicting Amazonian women and other artifacts that have been unearthed during ongoing excavations at the Gobeklitepe site – known as the “oldest temple in the world” – as well as in many areas of the province of Sanliurfa. Gobeklitepe has been on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List since 2011. The site was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in June 2018. The famous ancient site was discovered in 1963 by researchers from the universities of Istanbul and Chicago. – Museum laboratories Celal Uludag, director of the Sanliurfa museum and head of excavation at the Gobeklitepe site, told Anadolu agency that the artifacts are periodically checked and treated with sensitivity in the museum’s laboratories by experts in the field. He said there were three laboratories within the museum and the artifacts obtained during the excavations were first photographed and documented in these special laboratories. “The laboratories of the Archaeological Museums of Sanliurfa are adequately equipped both in terms of equipment and personnel. Incoming works are subject to restoration in these laboratories according to their type and characteristics,” he said. he declared. Uludag pointed out that there are also “on-site interventions” outside the laboratories. “In particular, interventions on archaeological excavation sites are very important. The mosaics, which are immovable cultural property, are subject to restoration, conservation and cleaning, especially in the field, ”he said. He pointed out that the team of experts carries out the restoration-conservation process within the laboratory for all kinds of materials such as stone, terracotta, bronze, iron, silver, gold, l bone and glass. Uludag pointed out that the world’s first mosaic samples of Amazonian warrior women are in the Haleplibahce Mosaic Museum, which has an area of ​​5,000 square meters (53,820 square feet) in the museum complex. “Our mosaic museum is constantly monitored by our restorer friends, and any deterioration, contamination or dusting is cleaned up,” he added. – Avoid irreversible errors Aysenur Comlekci, restorer at the museum, said they use materials and tools depending on the type of intervention required depending on the type and characteristics of the work they are doing. “We have to be very patient in this work because we may come across something that is difficult to reverse due to an intervention that we have done. So we are acting very slowly and sensitively,” she said. Restaurateur Tanju Yldrm said their goal was “minimal intervention and maximum protection.” “There can be irreversible mistakes in every detail that can be overlooked. For this reason, we approach labor with the same sensitivity that a mother approaches her baby,” he said. * Written by Jeyhun Aliyev from Ankara

