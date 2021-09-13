President Jokowi wants mass vaccinations in the region to go well





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is keen to ensure that mass vaccinations against COVID-19 are carried out optimally in all provinces of Indonesia. To this end, he will visit mass vaccination sites directly during each working visit to the regions, President Jokowi said on Monday during the door-to-door vaccination review in the village of Segaran, in the district of Klaten, in central Java. “Whenever I visit an area, I always observe their progress in immunization because I want to make sure that the administration of vaccines and mass vaccinations takes place in all provinces, districts and cities of the country,” noted the head of state in his press release. as watched from the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel. General Budi Gunawan and Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo also attended the door-to-door vaccination review in Klaten. On occasion, Jokowi also noted that home vaccinations were underway to cover more vaccinees. Related News: President Jokowi Visits Central Java to Review Immunization Program “Door-to-door vaccinations are done by visiting the community. The agents visit the houses. I think it is also a service to the community,” Jokowi noted. Some eight thousand people are targeted Monday for door-to-door vaccination in the districts of Klaten and Sukoharjo. This activity is expected to facilitate the vaccination of people with the aim of curbing the spread of COVID-19, Jokowi noted. “We are optimistic that everyone would have easy access to vaccines, so that everyone can be vaccinated immediately to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” he noted. President Jokowi had previously left Gedung Agung, the presidential palace in Yogyakarta, to review immunization programs in Klaten and Sukoharjo districts in central Java. The head of the presidential secretariat Heru Budi Hartono, the presidential military secretary of the National Defense Forces (TNI), Counter-Marshal Mr. Tonny Harjono, the commander of the Presidential Security Service (Pasampres), Brigadier General Tri Budi, accompanied the President during the working visit to Central Java Province. Utomo, and Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat Bey Machmudin, among others. Related News: President Jokowi Urges Governor Of Yogyakarta To Speed ​​Up Vaccination

