New PCB chief appoints Hayden and Philander coaches for T20 WCup





ISLAMABAD (AP) Former Pakistani captain and renowned commentator Ramiz Raja was unopposed on Monday as President of the Pakistan Cricket Board for three years.

One of Raja’s first decisions was to name former Australian testing opener Mathew Hayden and South African fast pitcher Vernon Philander to Pakistan’s coaching panel for the Twenty20 World Cup next month.

Mathew Hayden can bring aggression to this team, Raja told reporters in Lahore. Hayden has World Cup experience and is a world class player.

Hayden has been hired as the batting consultant for the tournament in the United Arab Emirates, while Philander will be the bowling consultant.

I know Vernon personally, said the 59-year-old Raja. He knows how to do bowling and he has a very good contribution.

Hayden and Philander hired by PCB after head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis stepped down shortly after touring the West Indies, citing fatigue from living in a bio bubble -secure during international matches.

Last month Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his role as PCB boss, appointed Raja to the board. He was elected unanimously at a meeting in Lahore.

Khan and Raja were teammates of the 1992 World Cup squad which beat England in the final.

One of my main goals will be to help bring the same culture, mentality, attitude and approach that once made Pakistan one of the cricket nations to the Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team. most feared, Raja told board members.

Raja, 59, whose older brother Wasim has also represented their country in test matches, is the only fourth former Pakistani international cricketer to lead the cricket council. Abdul Hafeez Kardar, Javed Burki and Ijaz Butt are the others.

Khan had shortlisted Rajas’ name after Ehsan Mani refused to accept a short-term extension when his three-year term expired last month.

Raja scored 2,833 points in 57 test games and 5,841 points in 198 ODI before stepping down in 1997. He also served as PCB’s general manager but further established his name when he started commenting and became the voice of Pakistan.

The story continues

Raja’s first goal is to see Pakistan beat their Indian rival in their first T20 World Cup game on October 24. Pakistan have never beaten India in a World Cup match, either in 50-over or T20 format, losing all six matches.

It’s a spectacle, there’s no doubt about it, Raja said of the game in India. When I spoke to the cricket team I told them that this time we had to turn the tide.

Raja has backed the Pakistani squad announced for the T20 World Cup in which experienced opener Fakhar Zaman and leg spinner Usman Qadir were not named in a 15-member squad but will travel with the squad in as reserves.

The national team have the potential to win the World Cup and we have to support the team selected for the world event, he said. The DNA of Pakistan crickets is fearlessness, and we need to define a suitable pattern and provide clarity to achieve the desired results.

Raja also supported the national cricket structure in which only six teams compete in first-class tournaments. He also announced an increase of 100,000 rupees ($ 600) per month in the contracts of 192 domestic cricketers.

It is our duty to take care of our cricketers and continue to take action that strengthens our system, he said. It will also play a role in ending any uncertainty surrounding the current structure of cricket. The well-being of current and former cricketers is paramount to me.

