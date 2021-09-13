Politics
India has shown economic development, clean energy can go hand in hand: Kerry
Kerry is setting the stage for the United States’ participation in the 26th United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change, or COP26, to be held in Glasgow.
John Kerry, the President’s Special Climate Envoy, delivers remarks at a White House press briefing in Washington. (Photo: Reuters)
John Kerry, the president’s special climate envoy, said on Monday that India has demonstrated how economic development and clean energy can go hand in hand and hopes it gets its due at the conference summit of the Parties (CoP-26). in Glasgow. The special representative is visiting India.
“India is a world leader in demonstrating economic development and clean energy is not a choice. You can do both at the same time. I look forward to seeing this ambition, hopefully considering of the credit owed to him at the CoP in Glasgow, “said ANI. Kerry as saying.
Kerry is on a two-day visit to India “to discuss efforts to increase global climate ambition and accelerate India’s clean energy transition.” Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on adopting 450 gigawatts (GW) of power generation from renewable sources by 2030, Kerry said Prime Minister Modi has set very ambitious targets in India and that “the target of 450 GW by 2030, of renewable energy, is one of the most powerful goals in the world. “
“You have already reached around 100 GW. I congratulate India on this remarkable milestone. We are absolutely confident that the target of 450 gigawatts can and will be met. We look forward to partnering with India,” added Kerry .
Kerry is setting the stage for the United States’ participation in the 26th United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change, or COP26, to be held in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12. He visited Japan and China last week for talks with officials.
In April, Kerry spoke with Prime Minister Modi about how the United States could help mobilize finance to reduce the risks of producing alternative energy in the fight against global warming. India is the world’s third largest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States.
The center had recently given the green light for the ratification of the Kigali Amendment by announcing that it would phase out hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) and substances that deplete the ozone layer under the Montreal Protocol. The approval came from the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions. A national hydrofluorocarbon phase-out strategy will be developed after required consultation with all industry stakeholders by 2023.
Amendments to the existing legislative framework, rules on ozone-depleting substances (regulation and control) to allow appropriate control of the production and consumption of hydrofluorocarbons to ensure compliance with the Kigali Amendment, will be made by mid-2024.
