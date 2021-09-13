BMA chiefs say Boris Johnson’s ‘Freedom Day’ killed thousands





THE head of the British Medical Association has delivered a harsh verdict on the UK government’s handling of the Covid crisis – and said Boris Johnson’s so-called Freedom Day left thousands dead.

Chronic NHS neglect and lack of preparedness before the pandemic, as well as flawed government thinking, have added to the tragic impact of Covid-19, according to Dr Chaand Nagpaul in a speech to be delivered at the annual meeting representatives of the BMA.

NHS England was already in crisis, with waiting lists at an all time high and expectations for cancer treatment – closer to 90,000 vacancies before the pandemic, he warned. He is about to say: ‘We will not accept a return to the old pre-pandemic NHS, which was clearly under-staffed and under-resourced, where nine in ten doctors fear medical errors on a daily basis. “We will not accept a functioning NHS with unsafe bed occupancy and no reserve capacity. “We will not accept an NHS unprepared for a pandemic, without PPE vital to protect the health and lives of healthcare and care workers. “We will not accept an NHS in crisis every summer, let alone every winter.” He added: “We will not accept a nation without public health personnel, facilities and testing capacity, with ministers then pouring billions into private companies that have not been able to deliver.” More than 130,000 people have died with Covid-19 in the UK since the start of the pandemic and there were 12,000 non-Covid excess deaths last year, according to the BMA. Nagpaul suggests that England’s so-called Freedom Day on July 19, when many restrictions were relaxed, was a “gamble” that has since contributed to nearly 40,000 hospitalizations and more than 4,000 deaths. Nagpaul is also worried about the extent to which the recently announced additional funding for the NHS and social care, as he continues to grapple with the pandemic and a backlog of cases, will expand. The UK government plans to raise an additional £ 12 billion a year for the NHS and adult social services through an increase in national insurance next spring. The NHS will get the bulk of the share for the first three years, with £ 5.3bn earmarked for social care, of which £ 500m will be spent on training and recruiting workforce. Tory ministers say social services will receive more money after this window as the £ 86,000 cost cap, which comes into effect in October 2023, begins to require funding. A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Affairs said: ‘We have supported the health service every moment, with an additional £ 29bn to support health and care services on top of our historic settlement for the NHS in 2018. “This will see the NHS budget increase by £ 33.9 billion by 2023/24. “At the same time, we are supporting the NHS with an additional £ 36bn for health and social care and £ 8bn set aside to tackle arrears and help the NHS deliver nine million checks, tests and additional operations for patients across the country. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/19577455.bma-chiefs-says-boris-johnsons-freedom-day-led-thousands-deaths/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos