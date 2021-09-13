US Special Envoy John Kerry congratulates Prime Minister Modi on ambitious climate goals









New Delhi [India], Sept. 13 (ANI): The President’s Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for setting ambitious climate goals and added that India has demonstrated that economic development and clean energy can go hand in hand.

While commending India for its significant progress on climate goals, Kerry said the renewable energy target of 450 gigawatts will be met by India.

“PM Modi has set some very ambitious targets in India. The target of 450 GW by 2030, of renewable energy, is one of the most powerful targets in the world. You have already reached around 100 GW. I congratulate India for a remarkable milestone, “said John Kerry.

Kerry said India is a world leader in demonstrating that economic development and clean energy can go hand in hand. “We are absolutely convinced that the target of 450 gigawatts can and will be achieved and we look forward to partnering with India,” he added.

He added that India is a world leader in demonstrating economic development and clean energy is not a choice, “you can do both at the same time”. “I look forward to seeing this ambition, hopefully, receive the due credit it deserves at the COP in Glasgow,” he added.

The United States special envoy announced that the dialogue on climate action and financial mobilization will be a powerful vehicle for collaboration between the United States and India.

Earlier today, Kerry met with Union Energy Minister RK Singh here in New Delhi as part of his trip to India to tackle the climate crisis. Kerry is on an official visit to India from September 12-14.

The US special envoy will meet with his Indian counterparts and private sector leaders to discuss efforts to increase global climate ambition and accelerate India’s clean energy transition, the US State Department said in a statement. .

The special envoy’s trip will strengthen US bilateral and multilateral climate efforts ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), to be held from 31 October to November 12, 2021, in Glasgow, United Kingdom. (ANI)

