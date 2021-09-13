Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander named Pakistan coaches by new PCB president Ramiz Raja





Matthew Hayden

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistani captain and newly elected chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has decided to appeal for foreign aid as he has hired Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander as coaches for the upcoming T20 World Cup, who starts from October 17 in Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

Misbah-ul-Haq had quit his post as head coach of Pakistan and Waqar Younis from the post of bowling coach earlier in the month after coaches announced the Pakistani squad for the mega event. The PCB then announced Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq as interim coaches for the New Zealand home series leading up to the World Cup.

Vernon Philander [Image-Getty]

It could be very beneficial to have an Aussie (Matthew Hayden) in the dressing room: Ramiz Raja

But it has been confirmed by Ramiz Raja himself that Hayden and Philander will take over upcoming roles for the T20 World Cup, although the two players don’t really have significant experience training an international team. A head coach will also be appointed alongside them shortly.

Matthew Hayden is Australian and has experience of World Cup victories and was a great player himself. It could be very beneficial to have an Australian occupying the locker room. And Pakistan, of course, can win the World Cup, they just need to improve their performance by another 10%, the new PCB boss said of Hayden.

Vernon Philander, I know him very well, and he understands bowling, and has a great record against Australia, he added.

Ramiz Raja officially elected president of the CCP. Photo – PCB Twitter

The next T20 World Cup will be played in Australia next year ahead of the 2023-50 World Cup in India.

Babar Azams’ team are clubbed alongside India, New Zealand, Afghanistan and two other teams who will qualify in the first round, in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage. They face their Indian rivals on October 24 in Dubai. Before that, Pakistan will host New Zealand and England for white ball matches.

Ramiz Raja was appointed for a three-year term, at an extraordinary meeting on Monday, September 13. He was nominated for the post by Imran Khan, the 1992 World Cup winning skipper and PCB chief boss.

