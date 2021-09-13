Afghanistan threatens to become terrorist base again – EURACTIV.com





Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said Corriere della Serain amaintenance Sunday that Afghanistan risks once again becoming the benchmark for international terrorism. Global action is needed to counter all forms of violent extremism, she said. The occupation of Kabul has been largely characterized by jihadist propaganda, and this in itself is a danger as it can affect the processes of violent radicalization even on issues unrelated to organized contexts, she said. For this reason, she added, even in the absence of signs of a concrete and current threat, attention has shifted, also with greater sharing of information at the international level, to all. circles potentially sensitive to calls from a terrorist organization. At the G7 interior ministers meeting in London on September 9, Lamorgese explained, we shared the strong concern for the Afghan scenario and defined some commonalities: strengthening all efforts against terrorism, fighting networks irregular migration and trafficking, to cooperate with the countries of the region where the Afghan refugees are accommodated. Italy has offered to organize a video conference after the UN General Assembly at the end of September in New York, where Italy will also test the availability of the United States. After having already assured the availability of Russia, Prime Minister Mario Draghi met last week with Xi Jinping to probe that of China.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euractiv.com/section/politics/short_news/italian-minister-afghanistan-risks-becoming-again-a-base-for-terrorists/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos